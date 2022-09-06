CervicalCheck still sending thousands of smear tests to American labs

It will take a number of years before the laboratory is in a position to be the principal provider of laboratory services for CervicalCheck. Photo: Lynne Cameron

CervicalCheck will continue to send thousands of women’s smear samples to the United States for a number of years to come even after the planned opening of a new laboratory in Dublin later this year due to staffing difficulties, it has emerged.

The first National Cervical Screening Laboratory, located in the Coombe hospital, was due to be finished construction in early summer but it has been delayed.

A HSE spokeswoman said however that “it is due to be completed by the end of this month. The laboratory is due to be operational by the end of this year.”

She said the new bespoke laboratory will comprise of 1,340sqm of accommodation over four floors providing cytology, HPV testing, training, audit and research facilities.

“The opening of the new national laboratory will build capacity and resilience into the public element of the laboratory services required for CervicalCheck, Ireland’s national cervical screening programme.

“However, workforce capacity is the key limiting factor for full establishment of the laboratory.

“A workforce plan has been developed for the facility and a number of key roles have been successfully recruited.

“Recruitment will be an ongoing priority and will continue as the laboratory increases the volume of samples tested.

“It is anticipated that it will take a number of years before the laboratory is in a position to be the principal provider of laboratory services for CervicalCheck.”

It means that the unpopular system of sending samples to Quest Diagnostics in the United States will have to continue to some degree for a number of years.

Currently testing for 310,000 women takes place in these US laboratories as well as around one in 10, or 40,000 samples a year in a facility at the Coombe Hospital.

The news comes amid the ongoing row over comments by the clinical director of CervicalCheck Dr Nóirín Russell in conversation with Aontu leader Peadar Toibin in 2020 when she is reported as saying some women were using the claims tribunal to “get some money” and added that women with stage one cancer probably know “in heart and soul they haven’t been wronged”.

The CervicalCheck controversy emerged in 2018 after Vicky Phelan’s High Court case revealed an audit was carried out internally by the screening service of women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer and found over 200 had received the wrong all-clear. Most were never told of the audit.

A later review of CervicalCheck by Dr Gabriel Scally found a litany of failings.

Dr Russell said in response to her comments made nearly two years ago that they were “careless and hurtful” and she apologised for the remarks because they do not reflect her view.

Lorraine Walsh, one of the 221+ support group for women impacted by the controversy, said yesterday a cultural change is needed from the top of service.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday he did not accept that people were going to the CervicalCheck tribunal to just get compensation and added there are legitimate issues while it is important everyone, including doctors, accepts the findings of the Scally report.

Dr Scally is due to deliver an up to date assessment in the coming weeks on how the recommendations for an overhaul of the service in his initial report are being implemented.

CervicalCheck in recent years moved to testing samples for the HPV virus which is more accurate than the previous system where the sample was looked at under a microscope for cell changes by screeners. HPV virus screening is more sensitive and looks for high-risk types of the virus that cause 92pc of cancers. It means it helps prevent more cancers than previous primary cytology and identifies more women at risk of cervical cancer with changes found earlier.