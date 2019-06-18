CervicalCheck scandal women and next of kin to receive ex-gratia payment of €20k

Women and next of kin who were caught up in the CervicalCheck scandal are to receive an ex-gratia payment of €20,000 each.

The scheme is a payment for the non-disclosure of the results of an audit showing the women received wrong smear test results.

Some 221 women went on to develop cervical cancer and a number have since died.

The payment is separate to any compensation they will receive if they bring a legal claim alleging negligence in the reading of their tests.

An independent panel examined the payment the women should receive.

The scheme was approved by the Cabinet and notified to the 221 support group.

Around 90 cases have already been cleared and payment will be issued shortly.

The panel has sought disclosure of records for an additional group of women who have applied for the scheme .

The scheme remains open to women and next of kin who have not yet applied.

Meanwhile, a separate tribunal is to be set up to allow women and next of kin to seek compensation for alleged negligence.

The tribunal will be held in private and the standard of proof will be that of the High Court.

