CervicalCheck pauses removal of women from register who had hysterectomy as ‘precaution’

CervicalCheck has paused any requests for the removal of women who have had a hysterectomy from its register as a precaution.

It follows a review of cervical screening records in Scotland’s screening programme which found that some women had been removed incorrectly from that country’s population screening programme following hysterectomy procedures.

A spokesman for the HSE said: "Unlike Scotland, Ireland does not automatically remove anyone from the CervicalCheck cervical screening register.

"We continue to invite people for screening post-hysterectomy, unless we receive confirmation from the participant, in consultation with their GP or hospital doctor, that screening is not required. "

However "as a precaution, CervicalCheck has paused any requests for removal from the register for any hysterectomy”.

The Scottish review found that people who had undergone a subtotal hysterectomy, where the cervix is retained, had been removed incorrectly from the screening register.

The HSE said today: "While we have no reason to believe the Scottish experience will have implications for Ireland, the HSE is examining the Scottish review as we continue to evaluate best practice across international screening programmes.

"We will consider any potential implications of the Scottish experience as part of our ongoing drive to improve the quality and safety of our processes.

"Our analysis will take place across the relevant areas of the HSE, including the National Screening Service, the National Women and Infants Health Programme, and the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, and we will provide updates on our progress."

The HSE said it understands that women here who have undergone a hysterectomy and opted out of the cervical screening programme, may have concerns around their care.

HSE Digital is updating information for women on hysterectomies and screening on the CervicalCheck website.

It is preparing a frequently asked questions for GPs and healthcare professionals to help answer questions women may have.

"We are working closely with the National Screening Service and the National Women and Infants Health Programme on our evaluation of the Scottish report.

"We continue to invite people for screening, post-hysterectomy, unless we receive confirmation from the participant, in consultation with their GP or hospital doctor, that screening is not required.”

CervicalCheck informs all people who have had a hysterectomy that they may need to continue to have screening tests if:

-They have had a subtotal hysterectomy (uterus removed) and still have a cervix

-Changes in the cells of their cervix were detected before or at the time of surgery

-The hysterectomy was for treating cervical abnormalities (cancer or pre-cancerous conditions).

"It should be noted that most hysterectomies carried out are total hysterectomies, which includes removal of the cervix, and therefore the risk of developing abnormal cell changes after hysterectomy is low," it added.

For more information women can check the CervicalCheck website, www.hse.ie/cervicalcheck or contact CervicalCheck’s Freephone line on 1800 45 45 55 or contact info@cervicalcheck.ie