Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Longford native shared a photo of her positive PCR test result to her Instagram followers and said that she plans to use her time in isolation for “reflection”.

Bennett, who was told by doctors last year that she only had between six and eight months to live after her cervical cancer diagnosis, admitted that self-isolation has been an “absolute breeze” for her as she’s gotten used to lying in a hospital bed by herself.

During an online Q&A, the 33-year-old said: “Thankfully I am finding isolation an absolute breeze because I’m so use [sic] to years of lying in a hospital bed on my own in a room away from anyone with barely any visitors... So this is better because of it being my own home and I just tell myself that it’s not forever.”

She added that she’s “not sure” how she contracted the virus as she hasn’t been out and about much in the past week.

“I wasn’t going out, or even the shops much or mixing the past week and anyone I was around doesn’t have it,” she explained.

She revealed that Hailee had already had Covid previously, but Zoe hasn’t.

“Girls are good...” she began.

“Past few days was their Christmas to spend with their dads so Zoe isn't due back till Wednesday but Hailee is coming back today.

“Once Zoe keeps testing negative she will hopefully be able to go back to school and Hailee will just have to keep isolating with me and then head back.

“I’m hopefully past the contagious stage but still going to try keep my distance as best I can when she’s home. She actually had Covid nearly two months ago and wasn’t a loss on her.”