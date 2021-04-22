Inspectors who visited a disability centre in north Dublin run by the Daughters of Charity expressed concern about the use of restrictive practices, including CCTV in a bedroom, as well as management of behaviour by residents.

The inspection was carried out at the facility which supports eleven residents with complex needs, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

It said inspectors also had concerns about the way in which residents were supported to exercise their own rights.

Certain parts of the centre were deemed to be in crisis during the inspection and inspectors did not enter those areas during the December visit.

They found broken tiles in bathrooms, stains on floors with walls marked and dirty on occasions.

Inspectors reported that self-closing devices in the event of fire had not been fitted to all doors which needed them.

The 25 inspection reports, published by Hiqa today, also showed non-compliance was identified in inspections of two HSE centres.

The inspectors found that the infection prevention and control practices relating to the management of possible Covid-19 outbreaks needed immediate improvement.

In the other centre, institutionalised care practices impacted on residents’ dignity and the premises did not meet their mobility needs.

An inspection of a Brothers of Charity Services CLG centre found that written agreements on the provision of services did not convey that access to respite care would be impacted upon in the event of extended emergency placements at the centre.

An inspection of a GALRO Unlimited centre found that improvements were required to ensure that safe administration of medication arrangements were in place.

In a Lorrequer House centre, improvements were required to arrangements to protect residents from the risk of fire.

They found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 17 centres, including in centres operated by Ability West; Brothers of Charity Services Ireland CLG; Cheeverstown House CLG; Co Wexford Community Workshop (Enniscorthy) CLG; Dundas Unlimited Company; Health Service Executive; KARE, Promoting Inclusion for People with Intellectual Disabilities and L'Arche Ireland - Kilkenny Lion De.

Examples of good practice observed by inspectors included:

In a Cheeverstown House CLG in Dublin, a social media page allowed residents to participate in activities via live video link. There were competitions on the page and residents in one house, with the support of their staff, informed the inspector that they had won a cake baking competition. The inspector observed residents smiling and appearing happy about their achievement.

Residents

Non-compliance was identified in inspections of two HSE centres. The inspector found that the infection prevention and control practices relating to the management of possible COVID-19 outbreaks needed immediate improvement. In the other centre, institutionalised care practices impacted on residents’ dignity and the premises did not meet their mobility needs.

An inspection of a Brothers of Charity Services CLG centre found that written agreements on the provision of services did not convey that access to respite care would be impacted upon in the event of extended emergency placements at the centre.

A centre operated by the COPE Foundation required improvements to its governance and management arrangements, as well as safeguarding procedures.

An inspection of a GALRO Unlimited centre found that improvements were required to ensure that safe administration of medication arrangements were in place.

In a Lorrequer House centre, improvements were required to arrangements to protect residents from the risk of fire.