‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead in Irish hospitals as 10,515 on trolleys last month, union warns

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital in September with 1,382 patients on trolleys

There were 10,515 patients on trolleys during the month of September, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has recorded.

This is the second worst September for overcrowding in Irish hospitals when 10,641 patients were without a bed in 2019.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital in September with 1,382 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork University Hospital with 1,260, University Hospital Galway with 1,032, Sligo University Hospital with 790 and Letterkenny University Hospital with 666.

The INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the country is on a path to a “catastrophic winter in our hospitals”.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the ongoing problems with overcrowding are leaving nurses “completely and utterly demoralised”.

“It is unsafe for nurses and the patients they care for. Besides a leaked draft winter plan, we have no clear vision from healthcare leaders as to what the solution for this winter is,” she said.

“We have a severe recruitment and retention problem within the health service. This week alone in a large teaching hospital in Dublin, over a dozen nurses working in a busy Emergency Department handed in their notice.

“Our members are now voting with their feet and saying that they will not stand for another winter where they are demoralised, burnt out and abused in their workplace because of the excessive workloads.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said University Hospital Limerick is “once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country, despite promises from senior hospital management that things have improved”.

“The INMO visited the hospital this week and saw firsthand the conditions our members are working in. There is no dignity for patients who end up in UHL,” she said.

“Their care is no doubt being compromised because of the conditions. It is not enough for the Minister for Health and senior HSE leadership to acknowledge that we are in for an undesirable winter.

“We need to know when the private hospitals will be coming on the pitch, we need to know what exact measures are being implemented to keep our nurses in the system, when extra capacity will be coming through in communities to allow discharging of patients to happen in a timely manner.

“Patients need assurances that they will be cared for in a safe environment that ensures their care is not compromised.”