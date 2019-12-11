Cases of mumps are at highest in decade with 2,370 sufferers

Secondary school pupils and third level students - who are among many of a generation who lost out on the MMR jab over unfounded fears - are falling victim.

The figures to the end of November compare to 573 cases of mumps reported during the same months last year.

Failure to vaccinate with the MMR jab is contributing to the outbreak which mostly affects the 15-24 year age group.

Since October the number of cases have risen following the reopening of schools and third level colleges.

During November 375 cases of mumps were reported - compared to 113 for the same month last year.

Among those in the affected age group, school, university, college or social settings were reported as the most likely place where mumps spread, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Some 86 people with mumps were hospitalised for an average of four days.

The worst hit regions are Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow, although all areas have reported cases.

The HPSC said symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness and swollen, tender salivary glands.

"Mumps often gives the appearance of swollen cheeks or jaw," it pointed out.

If a person contracts mumps they should stay at home and not go to school or work for at least five days after symptoms start to prevent it spreading.

"If making an appointment to see your GP let him or her know you think you have mumps," said the advice.

"The best protection against mumps is to be age appropriately vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

"Children are routinely recommended MMR at 12 months and at four to five years of age through the national immunisation programme.

"All children should be age appropriately vaccinated. Older children and adults, particularly those born since 1978 who never had the MMR vaccine or only one dose, should speak to their GP about getting the vaccine."

The watchdog said two doses of the vaccine will protect about 88pc of individuals who have received the jab against clinical mumps.

"Teenagers and young adults in the 15-24 year age group are most at risk of mumps.

"Many of this age group are in educational settings where mumps occurs as a result of close person-to-person transmission in these settings," it stated.

Mumps is spread by infected droplets of saliva.

There is currently no treatment but symptoms usually pass within two weeks.

Complications are rare but mumps can lead to deadly viral meningitis, as well as swollen testicles and ovaries which cause infertility.

The MMR vaccine was introduced in 1988 and wrongly linked to autism a decade later, leading to a fall-off in uptake for years.

Irish Independent