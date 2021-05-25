Delays to cancer diagnosis and treatment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could increase cancer mortality for the next decade, according to a consultant medical oncologist.

Professor Seamus O’Reilly of Cork University Hospital discussed recent statistics from the National Cancer Institute.

“The Covid pandemic has impacted cancer services. Patients were concerned about coming into hospital. Services had to be curtailed due to social distancing and redeployment of staff,” he said.

“Our health service still has not returned to normal. This has enormous implications, and our concern as oncologists is of delayed cancer diagnosis occurring as a result.”

Before the pandemic, cancer diagnoses were increasing at a rate of approximately 5pc a year. Mr O’Reilly said that Covid-19 would further impact that number.

“Cancer care is time dependent. For example, colonoscopies are the gold standard of diagnosis for bowel cancers. Pre-pandemic, urgent referrals were seen within one month,” he said.

“Now, as a result of disruptions to service, 60pc of referrals are waiting longer than three months.”

He added that until staffing levels are improved, the situation is likely to remain. According to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), one in five hospital consultant posts are not filled as needed, with many emigrating to Australia and the US.

“Cancer care is about talent. It is important that our public health system has the ability to recruit and retain the highest talent available,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“We need an environment that’s supportive. We also need an environment where there is demonstrable equity of treatment for all of our staff.”

Prof O’Reilly also discussed the holistic nature of cancer care, as patients receive treatment from a number of different medical specialists, not just oncologists.

“Cancer care isn’t just about chemotherapy. It’s additional psychological care, radiology, surgery, physiotherapy,” he said.

“Cancer care is an ecosystem, and when one of those fields is weakened, the supporting iron wall keeping patients safe becomes less rigid, and their outcome worsens.”

President of the IHCA professor Alan Irvine also discussed the issue, saying that cancer treatment requires speed and efficiency.

“While Ireland has some of the best oncologists and doctors in the world, with the sheer number of vacant consultant posts there is only so much that they can achieve,” he said.

“The solution is obvious: we simply must appoint additional consultants, and quickly. Government action now will prevent the current pandemic healthcare crisis drawing out for the rest of the decade.”