Cancer screening service set to resume checks every two years by the end of 2023

BreastCheck and BowelScreen are aiming to be back to inviting people for checks every two years by the end of December.

Following the upheaval caused by the pandemic, the two-year interval had to be extended to three years – but both screening programmes look set to be back on track at the end of this year.

The news came from Fiona Murphy, CEO of the National Screening Service, after it launched a new strategy yesterday setting out the direction of the service over the next five years.

The service covers BreastCheck, CervicalCheck, BowelScreen and Diabetic RetinaScreen which offer free screening to targeted age groups. It has had to do a major catch-up following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Referring to BreastCheck and the return to two-year invitations, Ms Murphy said: “We are hoping to get there by the end of the year. We have new consultants coming on.

“Patients have been very good in responding when we asked them. We re-book, so that we use every appointment that we can. We have maximised any empty slots.”

Fiona Murphy, CEO of the National Screening Seervice, Minister Hildegard Naughton, and Grace Rattigan, patient representative

BowelScreen is “very close” to resuming two-year invitations with new units in Mayo and Waterford added to the service.

The next step in BowelScreen, which currently offers tests to people aged 60-69, is to extend the age group to younger and older people, beginning with those aged 59.

Doctors have recently pointed to the increase in bowel cancer in younger age groups, although the greatest risk remains in older people.

The plan is to extend screening to people aged as young as 55 and to those aged over 70 in time, she added.

She said staff recruitment and retention is an ongoing issue for the screening service.

She pointed out that BreastCheck, which has an uptake of around 70pc, has four new radiologists starting this year.

It is a constant battle to fill radiologist and radiography posts against a global shortage, added Ms Murphy.

The new strategy plan was launched by Public Health Minister Hildegarde Naughton yesterday. It recognises that the demand for screening will grow in the years to come.

Ms Murphy said a key element in drawing up the strategy was to ensure they were not just “talking to themselves” but involving all parties, including patient representatives – who are key to providing insight and experience.

Part of the new strategy involves more use of IT and data collection

She added that the service has a patient and public partnership of 24 people of varying ages, including those who have experienced screening, to provide input.

CervicalCheck introduced HPV testing around three years ago, which is better at detecting women at risk of cervical cancer, compared to the cytology-first test. This has resulted in more being sent for second-stage colposcopy, she added.

However she said it is too early to determine the impact of the pandemic on screening services.

She said the new strategy comes at a time of increasing demand for health services, where there is a focus on reducing the impact of disease through prevention and early detection measures.

Part of the new strategy involves more use of IT and data collection. Key to this will be getting a more in-depth profile of people who are not responding to screening programmes and improving efforts already under way to reach groups who would benefit.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Naughton said she was struck by the HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry’s remarks when he said we are at a “defining moment” for the Irish health service.

She said: “Supporting our screening programmes is a Programme for Government commitment, and the Minister for Health and I are fully committed to supporting further expansion in these vital programmes which play such an important role in prevention and early detection of disease.”

She said that more than €30m has been provided specifically for screening over the last three years, including funding for important strategic investments such as capital and IT projects along with the recruitment of specialist staff.