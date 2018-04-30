Cancer scandal: The unanswered questions
A public inquiry will be held Leo Varadkar has said - what are the questions that still need to be answered?
TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has committed to a public inquiry to investigate failings in the CercvicalCheck screening programme. Independent.ie's Health Correspondent Eilish O'Regan looks at some of the questions that remain unanswered.
- Which laboratories screened the smear tests that were incorrectly read?
- How safe is the testing being carried out by CervicalCheck?
- Is the testing compromised by the fact that half the smear tests are sent to the United States to be analysed?
- Who devised the protocol to leave it to the judgment of a treatment cancer specialist to tell a woman that her test result was wrong and she went on to develop cancer?
- Who in the HSE signed off on this protocol?
- Were senior doctors in the Department of Health and its patient safety office aware of this?
- Who in the HSE and the Department of Health was aware of the hardline approach taken by CervicalCheck against Vicky Phelan in her High Court case?
- Why was immediate action not taken on April 20 when details of the internal review of women who had tests and developed cancer came to public notice at the High Court?
Online Editors
