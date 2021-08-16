| 12.7°C Dublin

Cancer expert warns of risk of delayed diagnoses as 630,000 people are now on waiting lists to see specialists

Doctors are struggling with a backlog of patients. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Cancer patients are continuing to suffer delays in getting scans vital to their diagnosis and assessment amid growing concern over hospital waiting lists, a leading oncologist has warned.

Professor Seamus O’Reilly, consultant medical oncologist at Cork University Hospital, said scanning systems were up and running again after being hit by the crippling cyber attack on the HSE in May, but doctors were struggling with a backlog of patients.

“The cyber attack happened when catch-up programmes were in place to deal with backlogs which built up during Covid-19. The health system was already behind,” he said.

