CAMHS audit: 8,000 children taking drugs for mental illness but Ireland may be under-prescribing, TDs told

Around 8,000 children attending mental health services are on medication, a new audit is set to reveal.

The national audit on prescribing which was carried out following concerns around practices in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in south Kerry will show Ireland may be “under-prescribing” compared to some services in other countries.

The issue emerged today as the HSE appeared before the mental health committee to give a progress report on CAMHS including the follow-up to the recent audit by the Mental Health Commission which found serious weaknesses in a number of areas.

Asked about over-prescribing, including anti-psychotic drugs, Dr Amir Niazi, national clinical advisor and group lead for mental health, said around 21,000 children are attending CAMHS and 8,000 are on medication.

He said compared to international figures Ireland may be under-prescribing but he acknowledged there may be cases of over-prescribing.

This can happen in complex cases where there may be challenging behaviour but also where there is a lack of psychology services.

Dr Amanda Burke, child and adolescent consultant psychologist and executive clinical director for Galway Roscommon mental health services, said overall the prescribing rate for children here was quite low.

The problem is not overprescribing but “prescribing in isolation” due to a lack of psychology services, she added.

The meeting heard that none of the country’s CAMHS teams are fully staffed and they can vary from staffing levels of 45pc to 74pc.

There is also concern at the ongoing reliance on paper-based files, some of which have to be transported from one area to another with obvious risk, although an interim electronic system is now to be put in place.

Damien McCallion, chief operations officer of the HSE, said CAMHS is a specialist mental health service for the approximately 2pc of children and young people who have a moderate to severe mental health disorder.

He referred to the recent report of the Mental Health Commission which looked at a number of areas and discovered children whose cases were lost and not followed up.

“Of the specific cases referenced by the Mental Health Commission there are no children or young people not being followed up, and there are currently no active relevant concerns in regard to these cases,” Mr McCallion said.

“If any parents or young people have concerns about the care they are receiving, they should in the first instance contact their CAMHS team and key worker, or they can contact HSE’s information line by calling 1800 700 700."

He added: “The HSE has immediately commenced implementation of the Mental Health Commission recommendation that was for the HSE, which was a clinical review of open cases not seen in the last six months by their CAMHS teams and also of those who have been prescribed neuroleptic medication.

"This review is now under way in teams across the country and will provide assurance that these children and young people are receiving appropriate care, reflective of both their current and future needs. Those impacted by this review, will be contacted directly by the relevant CAMHS team, and this process is targeted for completion by end of May this year.”

He told the meeting: “I acknowledge that there are service deficits, both in terms of access, capacity and consistency in the quality of services we provide. On behalf of the HSE, I wish to apologise to any child or young person who has not received the standard of care they should expect.”

Mr McCallion said the country’s CAMHS teams get nearly 22,000 referrals annually and deliver close to 225,000 appointments for children and young people.

“Between 2019 and 2022, referrals into CAMHS have increased by 16pc, while the total number of appointments seen has increased by 10pc in that same period. As of end December 2022, there were 4,293 children and young people waiting to be seen, which represents an increase of 21pc compared to the year before,” Mr McCallion said.

He said that recruitment and staff retention was also an issue.

“We continue to manage capacity proactively through waiting list initiatives, specifically targeting areas with particular challenges and those waiting longest. In the period from June up to end of December 2022, 758 additional cases have been seen and taken off the CAMHS waiting list, with the intention to continue this initiative in 2023,” he said.

He insisted that every effort is made to prioritise urgent cases so that young people at high risk are seen urgently.

"This is often within 24 to 48 hours and in 2022, 92.7pc of all urgent cases were seen within three working days and 63pc of all referrals were offered appointments and seen within 12 weeks. The severity of presenting symptoms as well as an assessment of risk is always taken into account in terms of waiting times,” Mr McCallion said.