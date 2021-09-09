Calls for Health Minister to explain ‘very serious’ Sláintecare resignations – Shortall

There are calls for the minister to publicly explain the resignation of the two most senior officials involved in Sláintecare, with their decision branded “very serious” by the opposition.

The shock resignations of the top executive and chairman leading the Sláintecare drive raises serious concerns for the future of the programme, according to co-leader of the Social Democrats Roisin Shortall.

Deputy Shortall has called on the Health Minister to explain the resignations.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Ms Shortall said the minister “owes it to the public” to explain the background of the departures.

“Presumably that’s set out in the two resignation letters. I would expect that the Minister would have spoken to both individuals,” Ms Shortall said.

“And I think the Minister and the Secretary General in the Department of Health owe it to the public now to explain what the problem was here and how we’re going to address those issue.”

Ms Shortall spoke after the executive director of Sláintecare, Laura Magahy, and the programme’s chairman, Tom Keane, both announced they would be stepping down.

The Sláintecare plan, drawn up by a cross-party committee chaired by Deputy Shortall, estimated it would cost an additional €2.86bn over 10 years.

A key aim of the scheme was ending the two-tier system which allows private patients to jump queues.

Central to it is a new €250,000 salary contract for hospital consultants obliging them to treat only public patients with no private practice.

Deputy Shortall said the programme has encountered very serious delays and she assumes that is part of the reason why Ms Magahyand and Mr Keane have resigned.

“It’s not hard to come to the conclusion that there was dissatisfaction and frustration with the slow progress on implementing Sláintcare.

"There are a number of elements where there’s been very little to report in terms of progress.

“One of those obviously is the very slow progress on the critical restructuring of the health service in terms of integrating hospitals and community services on a regional basis.

“And a key part of that was developing a clinical governance framework to ensure that there was accountability for the provision of services, budget allocation and spending.

“This was to be a central piece of Sláintecare - that we were to change and fundamentally change the way services were provided and the accountability for those services and that entailed very significant restructuring of the HSE and nothing has happened on that as of yet,” she said.

Ms Shortall recognised that Covid-19 and the HSE cyber-attack have delayed progress but said ministers are happy to use Sláintecare as a “rebranding” exercise, and real reform is now needed.

“We now need to see serious movement on the restructuring of the health service, so it is more responsive to needs locally, that it is based on proper data, that funding is allocated on the basis of need – not on political decision making.

“It has to be done properly,” she added.