Call for extra vigilance over cardiac arrest in hospitals as only a third of patients in study survive until discharge

Extra measures should be introduced in hospital wards to allow for the early detection of deteriorating health in patients and to identify those at risk of a cardiac arrest, according to a new medical study.

The recommendation comes as researchers at St James’ Hospital and Trinity College Dublin found only a third of patients who suffer a cardiac arrest while in hospital survive until discharge.

The survival rate was as low as 14pc for patients who suffered a cardiac arrest while in a ward compared to other locations within the hospital including intensive care units where the survival rate averaged 46pc.

The report said the finding of “significantly worse survival rates” for cardiac arrests suffered in medical and surgical wards suggested that additional systems need to be put in place to allow for the early detection of patients who deteriorate while in hospital.

“When appropriate, high-risk patients can then be transferred to a more suitable clinical setting with more intensive monitoring,” it added.

The study examined 119 incidents of cardiac arrests among 373,000 patients who attended St James’ Hospital during 2019 which resulted in 80 deaths.

It equates to an incidence rate of 5.1 cases per 1,000 patients.

The authors of the study said it was higher than the findings of similar research carried out in Cork University Hospital in 2011 and in the UK.

However, they noted it was less than half the rate of in-hospital cardiac arrest found in another study of patients at Beaumont Hospital between 2010 and 2013.

Researchers said it was likely that the number of in-hospital cardiac arrests (IHCA) will continue to increase in the years ahead due to Ireland’s aging population.

“The health system in Ireland needs to be prepared for the public health burden from IHCA that we can expect in the coming years,” they observed.

The study said it was important to maintain up-to-date statistics on the incidence and outcomes of IHCA to guide the allocation of hospital resources including the provision of basic life support and advanced cardiac life support training programmes and intensive care beds.

The average age of hospital patients suffering a cardiac arrest was 79.8 years, with two-thirds of patients being males.

The survival rate at 24 hours was 56pc, with 33pc surviving until discharge from hospital.

The study found no significant association between age and those surviving until discharge.

The findings also revealed there was no difference in survival rates between patients who suffered cardiac arrest in hospital during and outside normal working hours.

“This is reassuring and suggests a consistent standard of training in resuscitation techniques across the board for junior medical doctors,” the report stated.

The study, which is published in the latest edition of the Irish Medical Journal, found 56pc of female patients who suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital survived until discharge compared to just 30pc of males.

Nevertheless, the report said the finding needed to be treated with caution due to the relatively small number of patients in the study and the fact that many older studies had failed to show that gender influences survival rates.

It found that many patients who suffered a cardiac arrest also had other health conditions including myocardial infarction, tumours, kidney disease and diabetes.