Cabinet to meet tomorrow as 7,000 Covid-19 cases expected per day over the coming week, HSE warns

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to discuss the rising number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will make a presentation at the meeting regarding the escalating situation which has seen new cases skyrocket since Christmas.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders of the three Government parties along with several senior ministers and their officials.

After the meeting, ministers will discuss the best course of action for dealing with the third wave of Covid-19.

Once a decision is made, a memo will be drafted and brought before Cabinet on Wednesday.

One of the key focuses of the meeting will be whether to extend school holidays or not.

Senior ministers in all parties are keen to extend the school break to help prevent the spread of the disease in the coming weeks.

However, Minister of State in the Department of Education Josepha Madigan today said she expects schools to open.

It comes as some 7,000 new Covid-19 cases are expected to be reported per day over the coming week, HSE CEO Paul Reid has warned.

As hospitals see a daily increase of 20pc on Covid-19 admissions, Mr Reid added that this week the HSE will be “significantly” winding back on elective care.

“We have run out of adjectives to describe how serious it is at the minute, but we are getting into a very serious situation overall with the cases but also with hospitalisations,” he said on Newstalk Breakfast.

“We have about 50 ICU beds free and 500 general beds so we are still hoping, however, the trajectory we’re looking at would tell us within January we could be rising to 1,500-2,000 hospitalised cases, and a rise in ICU from anywhere from around 250 and 430.”

Mr Reid said that there is currently 3,000 HSE staff currently off work due to having Covid or being a close contact.

This comes as Cork University Hospital (CUH) announced that over 100 of its nurses are unavailable to work due to reasons relating to the virus.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, the HSE CEO said that they have to stand back from any projections that were made and “accept that this is now rampant”.

He added: “Test and trace is no longer our first line of defence, our first line of defence are really what the public do with us now drastically, radically, urgently reduce contacts, stay at home".

As close-contacts will no longer be tested as the system has become overwhelmed, Mr Reid said that GP’s are “swamped” and doing “a phenomenal job”.

He added that those being tested and being positive has significantly increased, with some centres seeing a 50pc test positivity rate.

On the vaccination roll-out, Mr Reid said it will be a seven day programme with 40,000 vaccines expected to be delivered per week.

