The Cabinet has signed off on the new National Maternity Hospital being developed on the St Vincent’s Hospital campus.

The decision on the hospital had been delayed for a number of weeks due to concerns over the potential influence the Church could have over procedures being carried out in the facility.

However, the Government decided the contracts and constitution of the new hospital will allow for all legally permissible procedures to be carried out by doctors and nursing working on the new site

The controversial term ‘clinically appropriate” will remain in the new National Maternity Hospital’s constitution but a Government memo stated that it relates to legally permissible procedures.

The Cabinet memo said clinically appropriate procedures include all that are legally permitted in the areas of maternity, obstetrics, gynaecology and gender recognition.

However, procedures such as cardiac or orthopaedic surgeries will not be allowed in the new hospital.

The Cabinet memo will also committed to the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health, which will advise the Government on women’s health issues.

The national clinical director of the new National Women’s and Infants’ Health Programme will be asked bring forward a proposal on establishing the centre.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has been advocating for such a centre and discussed the proposal with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week.