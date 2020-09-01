BreastCheck programme may not return until October

BreastCheck, the national screening programme to detect breast cancer, may not return until October, it emerged today.

The population-based screening programme has been paused since March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE said the pause in community testing was put in place to protect patients and staff by complying with social distancing guidelines. In addition, the HSE temporarily redeployed staff and resources to the response to Covid-19.

“However, clinical staff have continued to work within the programme. BreastCheck has continued to support the symptomatic breast services in its host hospitals, providing care, diagnostics, treatment and surgery for patients who have been referred to the symptomatic service.”

It is projected that BreastCheck will resume in September or October of this year.

“Invitations will be first issued to those who were due screening during the paused period, beginning with those who have been waiting longest. Invitations for routine screening will be issued subsequently, on a phased basis.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will not be operating at full capacity. The resumption of screening services will be based on the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “

The spokesperson told Independent.ie that as screening restarts ”we will ensure all parts of the system have sufficient capacity to process the volume of tests. We are taking safety measures to protect both patients and staff, such as social distancing measures and face coverings.

“This will mean that appointments will take longer and it may also take longer to get an appointment. We will continue to follow Public Health guidelines. The health and safety of our patients and staff is our priority.

"The National Screening Service does not report daily, weekly or monthly uptakes for any screening programme.”

The numbers screened by BreastCheck from January to the end of June in 2019 was 85,731. From January to the end of June 2020, the number screened by BreastCheck was 38,153.

The HSE said that BowelScreen restarted issuing invites for screening to eligible people on a phased basis on August 4 last.

“Completed kits are being processed and reported by our laboratory. All endoscopy units are scheduling BowelScreen colonoscopies.

“BowelScreen endoscopy units are currently managing people whose procedures were cancelled or delayed due to Covid-19. We are closely monitoring colonoscopy capacity and will be scheduling new procedures as capacity allows.

“The National Screening Service continues to encourage all people who are between screening appointments, or waiting for rescheduled appointments, to be aware of, and act upon, any symptoms associated with the conditions for which they are being screened. We ask that those people contact their GP, who will arrange appropriate follow-up care.

Online Editors