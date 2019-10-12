Scientists have found a new way to transport medicine into the brain, which they hope could lead to improved treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer's in the future.

Breakthrough to help drugs get into brain

Experts from Newcastle University have engineered small particles from a peptide that can carry and deliver drugs to the brain without "adverse reactions".

A protective layer known as the blood-brain barrier (BBB) excludes the majority of drugs from reaching blood capillaries in the brain.

Scientists found that the developed particles targeted the brains of mice by crossing the blood-brain barrier.

Professor Moein Moghimi, who led the research, said: "Crossing the blood-brain barrier has hindered the industry from addressing central nervous system diseases. This breakthrough has significant implications."

The scientists hope this could lead the way to safer treatment of diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Huntingdon's.

Irish Independent