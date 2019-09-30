A brand of Epipen used to treat people who suffer a life-threatening allergic reaction has been recalled.

Brand of Epipen which may not activate in the case of a life-threatening allergic reaction is recalled

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) today said that PharmaSwiss (Ceska republika s.r.o.) is recalling all lots (batches) of Emerade 150mcg pre-filled pens, Emerade 300mcg pre-filled pens and Emerade 500mcg pre-filled pens.

These products are used for the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions.

The recall is taking place as some Emerade pens may fail to produce an injection when used, due to failure of the pen to activate and the potential for a blocked needle.

A spokesman said anyone who possesses an Emerade pen for their own use or for someone in their care is urged to ensure that their pens are brought back to their pharmacy and immediately replaced with an alternative product.

The HPRA states that no other brand of adrenaline pens is impacted by this recall.

The affected products are all batches of:

- Emerade 150mcg pre-filled pens

- Emerade 300mcg pre-filled pens

- Emerade 500mcg pre-filled pens

The advice is that if you have not as yet been contacted by your pharmacist, please check for any Emerade pens in your possession and in other locations.

If you are in the possession of any Emerade pen, please return it to your pharmacy where you will receive a replacement alternative product.

In line with existing medical guidelines, it is advised that patients continue to carry two pens at all times.

Emerade is administered through a pre-filled pen, or autoinjector. The reason for the recall is that a number of reports of failure to activate have been received on other markets. The cause of these activation failures and the defect rate remain unknown.

“This is a separate issue to a potential needle blockage issue for Emerade pens which was previously communicated by the HPRA in July 2018 and July 2019. It is possible, however, for both defects to be present in a pen with the potential for failure of administration of this potentially life-saving medication,” he said.

Emerade is indicated as an emergency supportive therapy to treat severe anaphylaxis in children and adults. In line with current medical guidelines, it is advised that patients carry two pens at all times. In addition, patients should seek immediate medical attention following administration of any autoinjector.

Should patients have any concerns in relation to this matter, they should consult their doctor or pharmacist.

