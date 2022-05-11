Brain drain fear as Ronan Glynn quits amid ‘relentless’ backlash' but Tony Holohan to prolong his stay

Ronan Glynn has resigned as deputy chief medical officer amid claims from colleagues that pressures facing senior civil servants in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic are contributing to a public service brain drain.

He will quit the Department of Health at the end of the month to take up a senior advisory role with consultancy firm EY for a six-figure salary.

The move is likely to lead to chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who was due to retire from the civil service on July 1, prolonging his stay in the Department of Health, the Irish Independent understands,

Multiple sources claimed Dr Glynn’s exit was in part motivated by what one termed as the “relentless unending negativity” directed at senior figures in the department.

Another senior source said: “Why would he [Dr Glynn] put up with the grief, the Twitter abuse, the media profile… It’s not worth it. It’s just nasty and relentless and why would you bother. People make much more money for a fraction and a half of the grief.”

However, allies of Dr Glynn insisted his departure was motivated by a desire to experience new challenges.

His shock exit comes in the wake of the abandoned plan for Dr Holohan to take up a €187,000 professorship in Trinity College Dublin after political controversy over how the role would be funded. The departure of the two most senior officials involved in the State’s pandemic response has left the Coalition with a major headache ahead of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the autumn and winter.

Dr Holohan decided to quit the civil service entirely rather than pursue the position in academia through an open-ended secondment.

There has been strong criticism from opposition TDs of the Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt’s involvement in seeking to secure Dr Holohan’s move to Trinity. The outgoing CMO and Mr Watt were called to answer questions before a Dáil committee last week. Another committee is seeking powers to compel Mr Watt to appear before it over the row.

A third source with knowledge of the situation said that what Dr Holohan had been through in recent weeks was “brutal”, suggesting it played a part in Dr Glynn’s decision.

However, those controversies are not understood to have directly motivated Dr Glynn’s exit and he is enthusiastic about his new position, while also acknowledging a challenging two years in which he twice served as acting CMO during the time Dr Holohan was on compassionate leave.

Asked about fears of a ‘brain drain’ at the CMO’s office, a Government spokesperson said: “I don’t think anyone doubts the contribution of the chief medical officer or the deputy CMO but it is important to remember that Ireland’s pandemic response has never been about an individual. There’s always been a big team in the chief medical officer’s office, across Government and across public health, and the CMO will stay in place until July.”

The spokesperson said a new Covid Advisory Group would meet “shortly” and that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly would continue to receive advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and other bodies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Dr Glynn for his “outstanding service to the Irish people”. Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said Mr Donnelly had questions to answer. “The loss of knowledge and expertise both medics had built up… is clearly a huge loss to the public service,” she said.

Dr Glynn’s exit is the latest in a series of departures of senior figures involved in the pandemic response.

The HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor has taken up a position as VHI health and wellbeing managing director. Nphet head of modelling Philip Nolan departed as president of NUI Maynooth last year.

Asked about the process of appointing a new CMO, the Department of Health said the role would be filled by “open competition” and will be “advertised shortly”.