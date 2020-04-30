Boy (5) with painful arthritis has not had physiotherapy for six weeks due to coronavirus crisis, Dáil told

A LITTLE boy with painful juvenile arthritis has not been seen a physiotherapist in six weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, the Dáil has been told.

The case of five-year-old Callum Watson was raised by Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly who also asked Health Minister Simon Harris if diagnostic equipment in private hospitals can be used for an MRI scan that he needs.

Mr Donnelly explained that Callum, from Co Wicklow, has Down Syndrome and there are medical conditions associated with that.

Callum's mother Gillian Pitt told him that he started walking in 2019 but is believed to have juvenile arthritis and was referred to the Rheumatology Department in Crumlin Hospital.

She said that Callum is in pain but is pre-verbal so can't explain where it is.

His doctors need to get an MRI scan done so they can limit the damage caused to his body but it's not scheduled until next year, "two years from when his doctors said he needed it".

Callum's arthritis recently flared up and he can't walk as much anymore.

Doctors in Crumlin are to start treatment without the MRI.

He also needs physio-therapy twice-a-week but has not had any for six weeks.

Mr Donnelly asked Mr Harris why such urgent therapeutic care is not happening in the community while supermarket staff who work with the public can still do so without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He also asked if the "largely empty" private hospitals with diagnostic suites could be used to provide scans to children like Callum.

Mr Harris said that the issues raised by Mr Donnelly are "very important" and are linked to how non-coronavirus care is provided.

He said the virus is likely to be with us for a protracted period of time.

Mr Harris said that some physiotherapists have volunteered to be redeployed to help other areas of the health service during the crisis including working on contact tracing in coronavirus cases.

He said: "We are going to have to now make a call on what is the appropriate level of allocation to each of them to make sure that their services can continue to operate."

Mr Harris said the HSE is finalising plans on that.

On the use of diagnostic facilities in private hospitals Mr Harris said "I absolutely want to see these assets fully utilised for the benefit of public patients as well - I mean the taxpayer is now paying for the use of these facilities.

"We have 19 of them around the country. We have diagnostic equipment."

He said he would look at the issues raised by Callum's case.

