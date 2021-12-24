Booster roll-out reaches 1.99million doses administered by Christmas Eve

It is expected that over 1.99 million Covid-19 booster vaccines will have been administered by the end of today.

Vaccination centres across the country are closing over the coming hours and they will reopen on Monday December 27.

Chair of the High Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, Professor Brian MacCraith, confirmed that the two millionth booster dose will likely be administered when the centres reopen on Monday.

As of last night, the HSE administered almost 400,000 vaccines – including over 390,000 booster doses - over a four day period. Professor MacCraith told RTÉ’s News at One that this figure is higher than any weekly total so far this year.

“It means that well over 10pc of our adult population have received a vaccination since last Monday. It’s a remarkable figure really. As of 12 noon today we were at 1.98 million doses administered. By the time of closing the vaccination centres, and I’d say when other data comes in from GPs and pharmacies, I’m very confident that we’ll be at least at 1.99 million by the end of today,” he said.

“So, I think we’re verging on the edge of two million doses, and bear in mind the target that we set to achieve before Christmas was 1.5 million,” he added.

Prof MacCraith said GPs have administered over 250,000 boosters this week and he described the success of the roll-out as a “fantastic example of commitment and what can be done in the face of the threat of the Omicron variant”.

It comes as from the next week the vaccine and booster programmes will be began expanding to all age groups.

From December 29, adults over 30 and those who received the one-shot Jansen vaccine can avail of boosters, while from January 10 the booster programme opens for young people in the 16-29-year age group.

Hospitals have already begun offering vaccines to children who are deemed high risk, and from January 8 all remaining children aged over five years can get vaccinated also.

Prof MacCraith said there is an estimated 480,000 children who can avail of a vaccine, and it is difficult to say how long it will take to complete the roll-out, as the health service wants to create a “child friendly” environment.

“It will necessarily be slower as well because you want children to have a pleasant experience and not be rushed and to be spoken with and spoken to. So, all of that is in train,” he added.

Prof MacCraith said there was a “call to arms” to help the country to get ahead of the Omicron variant and lessons have been learned which could be incorporated if Covid-19 vaccines are need regularly in the future.

“It does prove that within the systems that GPs and the pharmacist can play a central role as we look forward to the likelihood perhaps of a more regular vaccination programme to deal with Coronavirus; because all the evidence would indicate it’s not going away,” he added.

It comes as this week Israel announced that it will begin offering its citizens a fourth vaccine dose.

In terms of Ireland’s access to vaccines, Prof MacCraith confirmed that the HSE is already looking at the potential infrastructural and workforce requirements for further vaccination drives.

He said the country’s position in the EU means Ireland will get a pro-rata share of vaccines which are purchased for member states and a deal has already been agreed with Pfizer for an additional 900 million doses.

“We have enough (vaccines) in the system to actually deal with the details of the roll-out that were announced last night. Looking into 2022, Ireland really benefits from EU membership,” he said.

“So, there’s an existing European Union contract for 900 million Pfizer doses already in place and those deliveries will happen through 2022 and 2033 and in addition they’re just recently finalising details with Pfizer to activate a purchase of another 150 million doses of Pfizer for delivery next year,” he explained.

Prof MacCraith added that as of this morning 94.2pc of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated, while over 95pc of people have received at least one dose.