The length of time a person must wait to get a Covid booster shot if they have had a ‘breakthrough infection’ since they were first vaccinated is to be cut in half in an effort to speed up the booster drive.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the interval between the primary vaccine series and booster dose for those who have had a breakthrough infection be reduced to three months.

Until now, the interval was six months.

It came as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Omicron variant now accounts for approximately two-thirds of cases in Ireland and public health officials are seeing more household contacts test positive as a result.

Another 5,279 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening, with 443 people in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 102 are in intensive care.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Dr Holohan have accepted new recommendations in relation to Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Department of Health said in a statement.

Minister Donnelly said: “I welcome this update to our booster vaccination programme. As with the update to the programme I announced last week, decreasing the interval for booster doses in those who have had a breakthrough infection is an important step given Ireland’s current epidemiological situation.

“The emergence of Omicron has prompted this amendment, specifically the significant concerns we have about the risk of re-infection which is estimated to be approximately five-fold higher with Omicron compared to the Delta strain.

“Christmas week is an important time for many people as we look forward to seeing family and friends and taking a break at the end of a challenging year. This year, it is important that we take all the measures we can to break the chains of transmission from Covid-19. Each of us can take actions this week to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if this means rethinking plans for the Christmas period, especially if you are not yet boosted or vaccinated.”

"Please continue to come forward for your booster dose. Do not wait until after Christmas. You will be fully protected seven days after you receive your booster,” Mr Donnelly said.

More than 1.6m people have received a booster or third dose so far, with over 75,000 doses given yesterday - the most in one day.