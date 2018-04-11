A community has rallied to try to raise €100,000 for a young mother who is desperate to undergo life-saving surgery so she can help raise her son.

Bid to raise €100,000 for life-saving surgery for mother (33)

Zondra Meaney (33), from Raheen, Limerick, suffers from the exceptionally rare Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

This is a genetic condition that drastically affects connective tissue - the so-called "building blocks" of the body. Her condition has now progressed to the point where she urgently needs to undergo major neurosurgery in Spain to save her life.

Zondra is desperate to secure the treatment so she can help raise her son, Carrick (10). "I want to help raise Carrick - to be around to see him grow up," she said.

It was only in 2014 when Zondra attended the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth in London that she was officially diagnosed with EDS. Zondra's skull was also mis-shapen, causing part of her brain to press on her spinal cord.

The young mother now needs to undergo major surgery in Barcelona to help ease the pressure on her brain stem. Without the major surgery, there is a serious risk her condition could prove fatal.

A €100,000 fundraising campaign has now been launched in Limerick - and €22,000 has already been raised.

Irish Independent