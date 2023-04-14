Being exposed to ‘new car’ smell for 1.5 hours a day may increase cancer risk – study

Researchers said 'new car' smell is not without risks

The “new car” smell may increase a person’s risk of cancer, a study has suggested.

Scientists at Harvard and the Beijing Institute of Technology placed sensors inside an SUV and monitored the levels of 20 chemicals commonly produced from materials over a 12-day period.

Formaldehyde, a class-one carcinogen known to be cancer-causing, exceeded the acceptable limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre by more than a third, data showed.

The concentration of the chemical peaked at 223.5 micrograms per cubic metre, more than double the acceptable threshold.

Concentrations of the chemicals increased when the weather was warmer, the study found, with higher temperatures increasing the amount of volatile chemicals emitted.

Estimates of incremental lifetime cancer risk were calculated by the scientists using the data on chemical concentrations for inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption routes.

Spending an hour-and-a-half in a car every day was found to expose a person to enough formaldehyde compounds to exceed the suggested limit.

“These observations increase our understanding of in-cabin chemical transport and emission mechanisms,” the scientists wrote in their paper, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

“In addition, we estimated the cancer risk for drivers and passengers exposed to formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and benzene through the three exposure routes – inhalation, ingestion, and dermal uptake – and found there is a high health risk for drivers.

“This study provides a promising method that vehicle designers can use to select appropriate materials to achieve effective source control and pre-assess in-cabin air quality.”

Oliver Jones, professor of Chemistry at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, said the study was well conducted.

“Many of us like the smell of ‘new car’ smell, myself included,” he said.

“This study doesn’t look at the health effects of these chemicals, but we know from previous research that some of these chemicals aren’t really good for us.

“‘New car’ smell is the result of a chemical process called off-gassing. The term doesn’t sound appealing, but it just means the airborne release of a chemical or chemicals as a vapour, in this case from materials such as plastics and adhesives in the car’s interior.

“Many of these compounds are listed as carcinogenic, but then so are sunlight and alcohol.

“It’s the dose that makes the poison – just because something is present does not automatically mean it’s a problem, it’s about quantity.

“The current paper is focused on ways to better model how much of the chemicals that cause ‘new car’ smell might be released over time in a car under different conditions.

“That said, ‘new car’ smell is not without risks – we know from previous research that for some people it can cause health problems such as dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath.”