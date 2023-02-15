Bank of Ireland staff to get paid leave for early miscarriage and if undergoing fertility treatment

Bank of Ireland is announcing a range of new 'family matters' policies

Up to 9,000 Bank of Ireland workers will be entitled to avail of early pregnancy loss leave, foster care leave and 10 days’ fertility leave from today.

The group is announcing a range of new “family matters” policies for its staff based in the Republic, UK, EU and US.

The new benefits include seven weeks’ top-up to full pay for staff opting for parents’ leave in the first two years of their child’s life.

There will be 26 weeks’ surrogacy leave available as well as extended breastfeeding breaks.

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson said the package includes six new policies and nine existing policies that have been enhanced.

The new and improved entitlements will be available to staff from their first day of employment.

Myles O’Grady, Group CEO at Bank of Ireland, said as one of the largest employers in Ireland the bank wants to build a progressive workplace and contribute to a progressive society.

“This is also important for our business which competes hard to attract and retain the talent we need to serve our customers, support growing businesses, and also grow as a company,” he said.

“We constantly challenge ourselves to foster a work environment where colleagues are treated with fairness and flexibility.”

Myles O'Grady, Group CEO at Bank of Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Myles O'Grady, Group CEO at Bank of Ireland. Photo: Naoise Culhane

He said there is no one-size-fits-all for families, so the bank’s people policies aim to support a range of scenarios, including when colleagues face very challenging circumstances.

The bank said in a statement that its Family Matters benefits will complement existing initiatives introduced last year.

These include menopause leave, improved paternity leave and a domestic abuse policy.

There will be 33 weeks’ paid leave for parents availing of maternity, surrogacy or adoptive leave and 10 days’ leave for colleagues undergoing fertility treatments.

Surrogacy leave includes 26 weeks’ paid leave, followed by the option of up to 26 weeks’ unpaid leave.