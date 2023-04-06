Bad sleepers and snorers could be more likely to have a stroke, study finds

Snorers are more likely to suffer stroke, researchers said. Photo: Getty Images

People with sleep problems may be more likely to have a stroke, according to new research led by the University of Galway.

Whether it is too much sleep or too little, taking long naps, snoring, snorting or sleep apnoea, they can all be linked to a higher risk of stroke.

The global study does not show that sleeping problems cause stroke, but it does reveal an association.

It is part of a wider international research project, known as Interstroke, and key findings include:

– People who sleep for too many or too few hours were more likely to have a stroke than people who slept an average number of hours.

– Snorers are almost twice as likely as non-snorers to suffer a stroke.

– Results remained similar after adjusting for other factors, including smoking, that could affect the risk of stroke.

The study involved 4,496 people – 2,238 who had a stroke who were matched to 2,258 people who did not have a stroke. The average age of participants was 62.

They were asked about their sleep behaviours, including how many hours they got, sleep quality, napping, snoring, snorting and breathing problems during sleep.

The research has been published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr Christine McCarthy, stroke and geriatric medicine physician and PhD researcher with the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at University of Galway, was lead author of the study.

She said: “Not only do our results suggest that individual sleep problems may increase a person’s risk of stroke, but having more than five of these symptoms may lead to five times the risk of stroke compared to those who do not have any sleep problems.”

Dr McCarthy said the results suggested sleep problems should be an area of focus for stroke prevention.

The study found breathing problems during sleep – including snoring, snorting and apnoea – were significantly associated with stroke.

Participants who reported apnoea and snorting were nearly three times more likely to have a stroke, while people who snored were nearly twice as likely to have a stroke than those who did not.

People who slept for more than nine hours or people who slept for fewer than five hours were more likely to have a stroke than people who slept an average number of hours.

Following extensive adjusting for other factors that could affect the risk of stroke – such as smoking, physical activity, depression and alcohol consumption – the results remained similar.

Study co-lead Professor Martin O’Donnell – a consultant stroke physician and professor of neurovascular medicine at University of Galway – said that, globally, one in four people over the age of 25 would suffer a stroke in their lifetime.