Back with a bang, Dr Tony Holohan returns to work with high-level meeting at Government Buildings

IT was the most anticipated comeback of the pandemic.

And as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan marched into Government Buildings today, armed with a leather-bound folder and avoiding questions from reporters, he bore the look of a man on a mission.

It was supposed to be his first day back at the helm but an emergency meeting of the National Health Emergency Team (Nphet) yesterday saw Dr Holohan return a day early.

He hadn’t chaired a Nphet meeting since stepping aside in July to care for his sick wife Emer, and whatever transpired during discussions with his fellow Nphet members, it resulted in him writing to Government to recommend nationwide lockdown. Dr Holohan was back to work, and back with a bang.

The move, one which leaked to the public, came a mere three days after Dr Ronan Glynn came to an entirely different conclusion. In his letter to Government last Thursday, Dr Glynn, who as acting CMO has been Dr Holohan’s stand-in for the past two months, advised that Nphet felt nationwide Level 3 restrictions were unnecessary at the time.

Dr Glynn, back now in in role as deputy chief medical officer, joined Dr Holohan today on his visit to meet with the three Government party leaders. The two men arrived together, albeit a good two metres part, but the spotlight was firmly on one.

It came as a surprise to many last week when it emerged that Dr Holohan was returning to his role as CMO. Similar shock had followed his announcement several months earlier that his wife Emer, who is also a doctor and who has has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, and had entered palliative care.

Publicly announcing his decision to stand aside from his job, Dr Holohan said he wanted to give his “energy, attention and all of my time” to Emer and to their two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan.

The former public health doctor appeared cool, calm and collected as he delivered his statement, a testament to the professionalism for which he is so well-known.

According to those who know him, the decision to publicly reveal the circumstances behind his decision to temporarily leave his role would not have come easy. Now that he is back, amid circumstances that indicate a Covid-19 situation he is not happy with, the focus has turned to how Government will respond.

In March, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, Dr Holohan was front and centre of efforts to co-ordinate a response. The former public health doctor has appeared cool, calm and collected.

To the untrained eye he may seem like another senior health official, but to those who know him, his performance in the wake of the outbreak is being dubbed the ultimate comeback.

“Tony is no stranger to controversy, but CervicalCheck took its toll. He came in for a lot of criticism from various quarters, including the patient advocates,” said one.

“[But now] you are seeing a man who is very poised and collected and that’s because this isn’t his first big gig.

“He has been very calm throughout and that is very important.

“There is no hysteria or panic and that’s the outward image he projects but also the way he would be dealing with the crisis behind closed doors.”

It came as no shock in 2008 when Dr Holohan was appointed CMO. In his previous role as deputy CMO, he became the public face of the department, sent out by then health minister Mary Harney to do battle on Prime Time and TV news during various cancer scandals.

Since then, he has been the person trotted out to face scrutiny in the wake of every major health crisis and scandal. He presided over the government response to the swine flu outbreak in 2011.

“Tony is extremely polished,” said one former colleague. “He is the go-to guy relating to health issues at a national level, so he has the ear of the people at the very top levels of government.

“Every time there is a Public Accounts Committee he is sitting beside the minister.

“He is at all the launches, all the campaigns - anti-smoking, alcohol misuse… you name it, Tony is there front and centre.”

Dr Holohan was born in Dublin but grew up in Limerick city where he was a pupil of the Christian Brothers School. He is married with two children.

A 1991 medical graduate of University College Dublin, who subsequently trained as a specialist in both general practice and public health medicine, Dr Holohan became deputy chief medical officer in 2001 and beat off stiff international competition to become CMO seven years later.

He was part of the 2004 steering group that put together the HSE and one of the prime architects of the successful national cancer and primary care strategies.

In March 2014, insiders say Dr Holohan caused “quite a stir” when he published a report into perinatal deaths at Portlaoise Hospital.

In more recent years, say those who know him, he has undergone a dramatic personal transformation.

After a significant lifestyle overhaul, that included a commitment to being more active and healthier, Dr Holohan emerged as a notably leaner version of his former self.

He works long hours and could never be accused of being workshy. Although he has become the man we see only during a crisis, usually he spends his time advising on various policy issues.

“People sit up and take notice of what he says,” said an insider.

In March, Dr Holohan was criticised for a decision not to name a school in the east of the country where one of its pupils was confirmed as the first case of Covid-19 here.

Despite the criticism, Dr Holohan has been explicit in stating that authorities will continue to take this approach in the future if there are other cases. Patient privacy, he said, had to be protected and without trust people would not come forward.

“Tony is no novice and people around him know that,” said a former colleague.

“There was a lead-in to this crisis. There was no lead-in to CervicalCheck and that’s the key distinction. When you have a lead-in you can plan and prepare.”

