Babies taking in high levels of microplastics when fed instant formula, major study finds

Babies fed infant formula are taking in high levels of microplastics from their feeding bottles, a major study by Irish scientists has found.

Tiny pieces of plastic are shed by the bottles when they heat up during sterilisation or when formula is made up in them using hot, or even moderately warm, water.

An average 12-month-old bottle-fed baby is exposed to more than 1.5m microscopic particles of plastic each day. In Europe, including Ireland, the average is more than 2.6m.

The scientists are calling for manufacturers and health authorities worldwide to issue instructions that formula should be made up in glass, metal or other non-plastic containers first and only poured into the feeding bottles when they have cooled.

They also say bottles should be rinsed three times after sterilisation, using water boiled in a non-plastic container and allowed to cool.

Formula should never be reheated in bottles, they add, and bottles should never be vigorously shaken when they contain formula.

Read More

The warnings come from a team at the Schools of Engineering and Chemistry at Trinity College Dublin who stressed they did not know what health effects microplastics might have on babies.

But they were concerned enough by their findings appeal to manufacturers, parents and policy makers to heed their recommendations.

“When we saw these results in the lab, we recognised immediately the potential impact they might have,” said Professor John Boland, one of the lead researchers.

“The last thing we want to do is to unduly alarm parents, particularly when we don’t have sufficient information on the potential consequences of microplastics on infant health,” he said.

“We are calling on policy makers, however, to reassess the current guidelines for formula preparation when using plastic infant feeding bottles.”

The team carried out tests on ten of the most popular plastic baby bottles that make up 69pc of the international market.

Polypropylene is the plastic in them that breaks down when heated, releasing the tiny particles into the formula.

Polypropylene is used in a wide variety of plasticware for food preparation and storage and tests on other products showed similar results.

The team found up to 55m microplastics, and trillions of smaller nanoplastics, were released in every litre of liquid at a temperature of 95 degrees.

At 70 degrees, the number fell to 16m but even at just 25 degrees the bottles shed 600,000 microplastics.

Professor Liwen Xiao from the team said most studies up to now had focused on exposure to microplastics through the food chain because of contamination of soil and water.

“Our study indicates that daily use of plastic products is an important source of microplastic release, meaning that the routes of exposure are much closer to us than previously thought,” he said.

“We need to urgently assess the potential risks of microplastics to human health,” he added.

Dr Rachel Kavanagh of the Amber Research Centre at Trinity where the study was coordinated said research was under way there to explore the health impacts of microplastics and to see if lightweight glass bottles could be developed as alternatives to plastic.

Other studies were looking at developing coatings to stop microplastics being shed and filters to catch them before they could be drunk.

The study is published in the journal, Nature Food.

Online Editors