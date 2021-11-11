At least 24-hour delay in getting a Covid-19 test in 14 out of 40 test centres across the country

Currently, there is at least a 24-hour delay in getting a Covid-19 PCR test in 14 out of the 40 test centres across the country that offer self-referrals.

Dublin and Cork are seeing a huge demand for testing as there is only availability in one Dublin test centre and one Cork test centre in the next two days.

As of 11am this morning, nine out of the 40 test centres across the country - that offer self-referrals – have no appointments available for today or tomorrow.

This includes City West, Croke Park, Sandyford and Incicore in Dublin, The Lee, South Douglas Road, St Stephens Hospital in Cork, Newcastle, Wicklow, and Punchestown, Kildare.

Only 11 out of the 40 centres had availability for today, with the next available appointment in Dublin at 3.05pm tomorrow and in Cork at 10.55am.

Out of these 11 centres seven had a number of time-slots available for the rest of the day, with the other four only having one choice left.

The counties that currently have the most slots available are Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo and Roscommon.

This is despite Donegal being one of the 11 counties that have been put on a “Covid alert”.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said that Leitrim, Waterford, Carlow, Louth, Laois, Longford, Meath, Westmeath, Donegal, Cork and Kerry currently have a 14-day incidence of over 1,000 per 100,000 cases.

He added that there is a “deterioration” of incidence across all counties.

This comes as Covid-19 cases have surged in the past few weeks, with Ireland having the eight highest case numbers per population in the EU.

Nphet member Dr Mary Favier said Ireland has higher numbers than some countries with a very low vaccination rate.

Yesterday, a further 2,975 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health with 74 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past week being reported.



