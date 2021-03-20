AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumes today in Ireland

The use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has resumed today in some vaccination centres across Ireland.

The vaccine, which had been temporarily suspended while under investigation by the European Medical Agency, is now being used again today in acute vaccination centres.

Beaumont Hospital is one of those centres administering the AstraZeneca vaccine today following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

John Donohue, a patient from Artane in Dublin, was one of the first to receive his vaccine at around 8:30am this morning at the Beaumont Hospital vaccination centre.

In a statement released today, the hospital said that over this weekend and next week, 3,500 AstraZeneca vaccinations are scheduled for vulnerable patients and healthcare workers “in line with Niac prioritisation recommendations”.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccination programme at Beaumont Hospital is also continuing in line with Niac recommendations.

In some larger vaccination centres, such as the Helix, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not set to be administered today.

According to a HSE spokesperson, those getting their vaccinations today in the Helix are all over 70s receiving a second dose of their Pfizer vaccine.

Current Niac recommendations say that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for those aged 70 years and older. At the start of February, it had previously only been recommended for those aged 65 and older.

However, scientists from the World Health Organisation said in February that the vaccine could be given to all adults above the age of 18 “without an upper age limit”.

