AstraZeneca supply boost offers hope of earlier jabs for 18- to 34-year-olds

AZ president hails safety of its vaccine and says young should avail of it, writes Eilish O’Regan

Dan Wygal, president of AstraZeneca Ireland, advised younger groups to avail of jab

Dan Wygal, president of AstraZeneca Ireland, advised younger groups to avail of jab

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

THE chances of 18- to 34-year-olds getting a Covid-19 vaccine quicker have been boosted after AstraZeneca said yesterday it is capable of providing stable and reliable supplies from now on.

The HSE is currently offering younger age groups an “opt in” to take an AstraZeneca vaccine instead of waiting for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine amid fears of a big surge in the Delta variant in the coming weeks .

In an interview with the Irish Independent yesterday, Dan Wygal, president of AstraZeneca Ireland, said: “While we were met with severe production challenges at the start of this year, we are confident steps we have taken to enhance production and supply have made our supplies to Ireland far more stable and reliable in recent months.

