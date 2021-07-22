AstraZeneca supply boost offers hope of earlier jabs for 18- to 34-year-olds

THE chances of 18- to 34-year-olds getting a Covid-19 vaccine quicker have been boosted after AstraZeneca said yesterday it is capable of providing stable and reliable supplies from now on.

The HSE is currently offering younger age groups an “opt in” to take an AstraZeneca vaccine instead of waiting for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine amid fears of a big surge in the Delta variant in the coming weeks .

In an interview with the Irish Independent yesterday, Dan Wygal, president of AstraZeneca Ireland, said: “While we were met with severe production challenges at the start of this year, we are confident steps we have taken to enhance production and supply have made our supplies to Ireland far more stable and reliable in recent months.

“Indeed, we met our revised supply forecast for quarter two across the EU.

“Looking ahead, we remain on track to release doses capable of meeting Irish needs in the coming months.”

He said by the end of July, 1.4 million vaccines will have been delivered here.

“We will have made available 450,000 vaccines for use in July, including a 72,000 delivery this week.”

The vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca had a fraught roll-out, drawing EU ire, with expected deliveries failing to arrive in the right volume or time.

It was then confined to the over-50s here because of a very small risk of unusual blood clot. The European Medicines Agency said it could be given to all adults. It said its benefits of protection from Covid-19 illness far outweighed the low risk from the unusual blood clots. The vaccine has since been approved by the National Immunisation Advisory Committtee (Niac) for all over-18s here as the threat from the very infectious Delta variant escalates.

Mr Wygal, who has Irish heritage and has been with AstraZeneca for 17 years, arrived here five months ago from Virginia in the USA at the height of public rancour and disappointment over what was supposed to be our ‘gamechanger’ vaccine.

But he revealed the company has now turned around its supply difficulties.

“To accelerate vaccine production and supply, we have taken three core actions. Firstly, we have set up processes to share our knowledge with new partners across our global network to learn and improve outputs.

“While only a couple of months ago the most productive sites were still able to produce around three times as many vaccine doses than the site with the lowest yields, our joint learning and technology transfer programmes have allowed us to reduce this gap from a factor of around three down to a factor of approximately two.

“We are continuing to work literally around the clock to reach the target yields at all sites.

“We are making significant investments in new capacities in Europe, for example through our partnership with IDT Biologika in Germany.

“Finally, we are mobilising manufacturing partners beyond the EU to provide additional streams of drug substance.”

He added: “Due to these steps, we are now collaborating with more than 20 supply partners in more than 15 countries, supported by more than 20 analytical testing centres.” It is also looking to new developments and the University of Oxford is leading a trial for children and young adults aged 6-17 years old, with results due this year.

The phase-two trial in the UK is the first study to assess safety and immune response of a vaccine against Covid-19 in children and young adults, he said.

It is also working on a “variant vaccine” to provide defence against variants of the virus. Data is due later this year on the “next-generation booster vaccine”. Two doses of its current vaccine are 92pc effective against hospitalisation with the Delta variant, according to real world data.

There have been eight reports of suspected unusual blood clots in people who received an AstraZeneca vaccine by July 7 after more than one million doses were administered. The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said all recovered.

It said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the very small risks. All reports of suspected side-effects of vaccines do not mean the vaccine caused them. Asked what he would say to younger groups now offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said: “The right choice is to avail of a vaccine when it is made available.

“All of the vaccines have continued to be closely monitored by the EMA. Vaccines so far have a very strong risk benefit profile.”

He said vaccines were the best opportunity for us to fight our way out of this pandemic.

“Every vaccine has been supplied at no profit.” AstraZeneca makes up 80pc of Covax supply, led by the Who, benefiting poorer countries.