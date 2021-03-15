AstraZeneca Q&A: Blood clots, symptoms and have any cases been reported in Ireland

The early Sunday morning announcement that the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being put on temporary hold here will cause concern.

However, it is important to note it is a precautionary move. Good vigilance means these tough decisions must be taken.

The worry surrounds reports of a small number of blood-clotting events in a number of people who got the vaccine.

There is no evidence the vaccine caused the blood clots and the cases are under investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Nearly 117,000 doses have been administered here.

What has led to the decision ?

It was recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which oversees the roll-out here. It followed information from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four reports of serious blood-clotting events in adults.

Three health workers, all aged under 50, are in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and low count of blood platelets. Health experts said they had “unusual “ symptoms.





Is this the first time reports of blood clots in people who got the vaccine have been made?

No. The issue came to light last week and the EMA met in emergency session.

Thirty cases of “thromboembolic events” had been reported among five million people. Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended use of the vaccine last week.

Austria was first to report a case involving a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a blood clot.

Denmark suspended it for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman was given a vaccine from the same batch used in Austria. She formed a blood clot and died.

Their response led to reports of possible serious side-effects in other European countries.

What have investigators found so far?

The preliminary EMA assessment was that the number of clotting events in vaccinated people was no higher than in the general population. More than 11 million doses have been administered in the UK and it has not reported any higher-than-normal rate of blood clots.





Have any cases been reported in Ireland?

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said it has received a small number of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. They were not of the same nature as in Norway. There is no indication vaccination caused the illnesses.

The HPRA said Ireland was among 17 countries which received the same batch which led to a suspension of the vaccine in Austria. It was administered in the second half of February.





Are the cases associated to a particular batch?

No. Last week it was thought one was involved but it has now widened to others.





When are we expected to get the results of the EMA investigation?

It should be completed at the end of the week.





Will the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine be put on hold until then?

Yes. It was planned to vaccinate more healthcare workers and people at high risk due to underlying illness with the AstraZeneca vaccine this week. That will now be halted. The decision does not affect the roll-out to the over-70s who receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.





Who has received the vaccine so far?

It is mostly healthcare workers and the first number of people with underlying illness at high risk from Covid-19.





What are the symptoms of a blood clot?

In the rare event someone feels increasingly unwell three days after the jab they should seek medical help. They should look out for larger or smaller blue spots in the skin – purpuric non-blanching skin rash or skin haemorrhages.

General symptoms include a throbbing or cramping pain, swelling, redness and warmth in a leg or arm. Others include sudden breathlessness, sharp chest pain and a cough or coughing up blood. Blood clots can be life threatening if not treated quickly.

Is this an over-reaction?

No. It is good surveillance.





What are the outcomes of vaccines so far?

They have proved very effective in reducing infection, illness and death from Covid-19.





Will the roll-out of other vaccines continue? Will it affect roll-out to the over-70s?

No. But it will delay this week’s jabs for healthcare workers and people at high risk due to underlying illness.