AstraZeneca Q&A: Blood clots, symptoms and have any cases been reported in Ireland

Eilish O'Regan

Q&A

Clinical pharmacist Ellie Morton prepares an Oxford/AstraZeneca jab as one of the team at a community vaccination centre in London. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Expand

Clinical pharmacist Ellie Morton prepares an Oxford/AstraZeneca jab as one of the team at a community vaccination centre in London. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

The early Sunday morning announcement that the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being put on temporary hold here will cause concern.

However, it is important to note it is a precautionary move. Good vigilance means these tough decisions must be taken.

The worry surrounds reports of a small number of blood-clotting events in a number of people who got the vaccine.

