Assisted human reproduction: ‘Badly worded’ fertility bill will ‘effectively stop women freezing their eggs’, clinic chief warns

Women could be unintentionally prevented from freezing their eggs under a new law, according to a leading fertility doctor.

Professor Mary Wingfield, the clinical director of the Merrion Fertility Clinic, said an upcoming bill to regulate assisted human reproduction for the first time needs to be changed.

Successive governments have promised to regulate private fertility clinics, and make some treatments such as IVF available on the public health service.

The previous government first agreed to draft a landmark assisted human reproduction bill in 2017. But the bill was only introduced this year, and is still making its way through the Dáil.

Prof Wingfield warned that in its current form, the bill would preclude women from being able to freeze their eggs. At the moment, the legislation says that fertility clinics should not provide assisted human reproduction treatments to a woman unless she is “unlikely to become pregnant or give birth” without that treatment.

Prof Wingfield said this was discriminatory against women who may be fertile but may still need treatment if their partner is not.

She said it would also effectively ban egg freezing, a treatment which is often used by women who may be fertile but who have not tried to get pregnant yet.

“So if you take a woman who is 28 or 29 and nowhere near ready to start a family, but she wants to freeze her eggs, she could be very fertile. She doesn’t know until she tries if she can get pregnant or not, so she doesn’t fall into that category,” Prof Wingfield said.

“Similarly, a woman might have a partner who has a really low sperm count. That woman is probably fertile, but her partner isn’t. So again, she does not fall into the category of being unlikely to become pregnant without IVF. It’s just really badly worded.”

Prof Wingfield, one of the country’s leading fertility doctors, said she believed the legislation could also restrict couples who can get pregnant, but who need assisted human reproduction as there may be a very serious genetic condition in their family.

Prof Wingfield was one of a number of assisted human reproduction professionals who are calling on the Government to amend a number of aspects of the upcoming bill.

The group of doctors, nurses, scientists, counsellors and administrators working in assisted human reproduction clinics across Ireland are calling for the bill to also offer freezing ovarian tissue for girls who have cancer, alongside plans to freeze the eggs and sperm of children with cancer.

Prof Wingfield said the group, which includes counsellors, strongly believed the legislation should not require those who go through fertility treatment to have counselling.

“We’re very much in favour of counselling, and certainly for things like donor treatments or surrogacy, you definitely need counselling.

"But for any couple who want to have a baby, the same as any other couple who don’t have a fertility problem, they don’t need counselling.

“We don’t have compulsory counselling for anything,” she said.

The bill is due to go to committee stage before Christmas.

The Government has said that it is planning to amend the legislation at that stage to regulate international surrogacy for the first time.