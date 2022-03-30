As the latest wave of Covid-19 engulfs Ireland, what are other countries doing to curb rising infections?

Despite there being few coronavirus restrictions in Ireland, the virus is very much raging through this country.

Two days ago, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the true number of new Covid-19 cases is probably running at “several hundred thousand” per week and that only a Level 5 lockdown would contain the spread – which the Government has ruled out.

Some 95pc of Covid-19 cases in Ireland are the new BA.2 variant.

This new variant is “sweeping up everyone who didn’t get Omicron”, immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill said, and as it is much more infectious than Omicron, it is leading to cases skyrocketing across the island.

The current surge is being seen in many countries. However, others are already past it while some haven’t yet been hit by this wave.

We took a look at the coronavirus situation in 10 different countries and what restrictions they currently have in place.

United Kingdom

Like Ireland, the UK has had a surge in cases recently with one million cases being confirmed in the past week.

It has also attributed this sharp rise in cases to the BA.2 variant, and, similarly to here, it has seen a rise in hospitalisations but severe illness remains low.

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions are gone in the UK. However, they slightly vary from country to country.

In Scotland, face coverings are still required on public transport and in some indoor settings, but this is not the case in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where there are no official requirements.

There are also no current travel restrictions for people travelling into the UK, with the passenger locator form also scrapped.

Spain

Despite cases being high in Spain, with 3,400 new cases per 100,000 population, health authorities are moving closer to normalising life in coexistence with Covid-19.

They have scrapped mandatory quarantine for those infected with the virus but showing none or only mild symptoms of the disease.

Under the old regulations, seven days of isolation were mandatory for anybody who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, there are still some travel restrictions in place for people arriving into the country.

From Ireland, people with a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate must complete the health control form before their departure and obtain a fast control QR code to present at boarding.

The QR code gives access to faster health checks, as passengers will not have to show the certificate, either at boarding or at the health check on arrival.

Passengers are not subject to further testing or quarantine requirements on entry to Spain provided they hold a valid EU Covid cert as evidence of either proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from Covid-19, or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

Germany

Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach has said the Covid-19 situation is “much worse” in Europe than people realise as the country has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths.

He is urging his EU counterparts to back a fourth coronavirus jab for people over the age of 60.

"The situation in Europe, as far as the pandemic is concerned, is worse than people feel," Mr Lauterbach said.

"We have very high case numbers – we have unfortunately also very high death rates," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels.

As of March 19, there are few Covid-19 restrictions in Germany, with the only requirements to wear a mask in hospitals and on public transport.

People travelling to Germany from Ireland are not required to complete a pre-registration form any more, but unvaccinated travellers aged over 12 must provide a negative antigen or PCR test result.





France

France is also seeing an increase in cases and hospitalisations, with it currently recording its highest day of Covid-19 patients in hospital (467) since February 1.

The country has seen a rise in infections since early March, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at a six-week high of 127,488.

Most of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions were lifted three weeks ago, and mask-wearing was lifted on March 14.

People travelling to France from Ireland or any other EU member state must fill in the EU passenger locator form and must provide proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative antigen or PCR test result.

United States

Although the US has recorded almost 80 million cases and more than 970,000 deaths from Covid-19, daily cases and death have started to fall, but deaths remain at around 700 a day.

The country’s chief adviser on infectious disease, Dr Anthony Fauci, said the latest wave now seems to be going in the right direction but hospitalisations could still put pressure on health services in areas of the country where people have not been fully vaccinated or had a booster.

Covid-19 restrictions vary from state to state but there are currently no severe restrictions in place.

When travelling to the US from Ireland, passengers must have a negative PCR test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Italy

Cases have risen in Italy in the past number of weeks. However, they have slightly dipped in the past few days.

There were 30,710 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, against 59,555 the day before, while the number of deaths rose to 95 from 82.

Last week on Friday, the country had reported 75,616 infections and on Thursday, there were as many as 81,811 cases.

People entering the country must complete an EU passenger locator form and either have proof of vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR test result.

Currently in Italy face masks are mandatory indoors and the use of FFP2 masks is compulsory on public transport, in theatres, concert halls and cinemas, as well as for sporting events, until at least March 31.

People must also adhere to the social distancing guidelines of one metre it is advised that gatherings be avoided.

China

China has been battling a massive surge in infections due to the Omicron variant, with health officials on Friday calling the situation “severe and complex”.

The country’s zero-Covid strategy has been challenged by this recent surge and it currently has in place some of the strictest restrictions globally as it announced a two-stage lockdown of its most populous city, Shanghai, on Monday.

The city has been split in two with residents living in the Pudong area, on the river's eastern bank, told to stay at home for four days, starting on Monday, while Puxi, on the western bank, will enter lockdown on Friday.

Australia and New Zealand

Both countries have seen a spike in cases, but their overall figures remain low with Australia having more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and over 5,900 deaths, and New Zealand has recorded 620,000 cases and 266 deaths.

Australia last month reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists and other visa holders for the first time in two years.

New Zealand is slowly reopening its borders, and it is not planned that they will fully reopen until October this year.

India

Covid-19 cases in India have receded sharply in the past few weeks. However, as many parts of Europe and Asia are seeing a surge, there is concern that the country could expect a rise in the next few weeks given previous patterns seen during the two years of the pandemic.

Israel

Israel is seeing its recent wave fall, with some experts saying its decision to administer a fourth vaccine dose to people over the age of 60 has contributed to this.

The country saw its first decline in cases last Sunday after a month-long climb that alarmed health experts.

However, infection is still spreading rapidly as the R-number (the infection rate) in the country is at 1.28.

The country still has some coronavirus restrictions in place, including mask-wearing in certain settings.

