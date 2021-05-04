As the country emerges from harshest lockdown yet, toll of 14 months of Covid on our mental health is laid bare

As we emerge from the hardest lockdown yet, the true toll on our mental health will be brought to light.

After an abnormal 14 months where we have been unable to hug, to grieve, to move freely or to celebrate life’s big moments, the psychological impact cannot be underestimated.

Now a detailed study, which saw more than 1,000 people respond, has laid bare the deep trauma of the pandemic, as people revealed their personal struggles during the year of Covid-19. The vast majority reported poorer mental health, or worrying for their loved ones’ psychological wellbeing, due to lengthy isolation from family and friends.

In the answers supplied by readers of the Irish Independent, there are indicators of what has affected us the most.

The vast majority felt that children, older people and young adults, including university students and health workers, have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Many answers displayed a bleak outlook for the future and fears society may never return to its pre-pandemic days. Some said they had been unable to grieve for relatives who died. Others spoke of heartbreaking loneliness and fears they will be unable to find work after losing their jobs.

However, a glimmer of hope also emerged as many have grown to value nature and the “little things”. Many have also strengthened bonds with their families, enjoying film and board game nights together.

However, one mother felt the “consequences of taking away a year of a child’s life will be seen for a long time”. Her 16-year-old son had told her his “youth has been taken away from him”.

She said the pandemic and restrictions were causing him anxiety, despite any attempts she made to offer support.

“That will always stay with him. It really hurts to see him go through that,” she wrote.

A father felt that those in their 20s had had to “put such an important period of their life on hold” and that “damage has been done to their mental health”.

Many felt health workers had been most affected. One man said it had taken a real toll “dealing with sick people”, adding: “They are broken.”

A number said they had been prescribed antidepressants to deal with mental health issues spawned by long-term isolation.

The majority recognised their mental health had suffered, despite many feeling their physical health had improved. Concern for older people was a major issue for most respondents. Most felt pensioners had lost out by being isolated at home.

One woman said her mother, who lives in a nursing home, became sick with Covid-19. She said: “We worried we might lose her without being able to say goodbye.

“She recovered amazingly and we still visit her. She has dementia and window visits don’t work.”

Another woman wrote: “Some (older people) have died alone. Many have suffered throughout their life in previous decades.

“Facing dying alone, without their families, must be the most frightening experience.”

Some reported their relationships breaking down. One mother of young twins, said the worst impact of the pandemic had been her husband leaving.

“My husband walked out on us, leaving us with no money, maintenance and with no support network around us.”

However, despite this major challenge, she said the most positive experience had been “spending quality time with my children”.

The 5km restriction, which meant many could not see family and friends, was proving difficult for most people.

A man told how his wife lost her grandmother in England and she had “not had a chance to mourn”.

The man predicted there would be a “pandemic of mental health issues when the dust settles on Covid restrictions”.

One man said his mental health had “deteriorated”. He is partially deaf and said: “The wearing of masks has made communication difficult.”

Another man told how he had ‘long Covid’ and still suffered respiratory issues. “My mental health has suffered because I live on my own and I feel the effects of isolation.”

A woman said she had been unable to be with her dying father because “the hospital would not let us in”.

She missed her friends, had lost her job, yet she had “learned I do not need material things to be happy”.

Many feared for their jobs. One man who works in the aviation industry said he felt “totally forgotten”. He said the fact air traffic was down 90pc was “truly awful” and he had taken pay cuts and reduced hours over the past year.

Despite the hardships of lockdown, some admitted they were enjoying the slower pace of life at home.

They had more time to spend with their families, exercising and finding new hobbies.

One woman said: “I have a deeper appreciation of nature and the ever-changing world around me.”