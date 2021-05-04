| 4.7°C Dublin

As the country emerges from harshest lockdown yet, toll of 14 months of Covid on our mental health is laid bare

Negative effects on our mental health evident in responses of more than 1,000 Irish Independent readers, writes Laura Lynott

The vast majority surveyed felt that children, older people and young adults had borne the brunt of the pandemic. (Stoch photo) Expand

Laura Lynott

As we emerge from the hardest lockdown yet, the true toll on our mental health will be brought to light.

After an abnormal 14 months where we have been unable to hug, to grieve, to move freely or to celebrate life’s big moments, the psychological impact cannot be underestimated.

