As England takes bold steps out of Covid’s shadow, are we too timid or is it safety first?

Commuters leave the underground network during rush hour today in London, England. The UK government will no longer compel mask-wearing in enclosed spaces after Covid-19 rules end in England on July 19. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images Expand

Commuters leave the underground network during rush hour today in London, England. The UK government will no longer compel mask-wearing in enclosed spaces after Covid-19 rules end in England on July 19. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

If England is now a hawk when it comes to casting aside Covid-19 restrictions, then Ireland is seen more as a dove.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared from July 19 in England that a range of pandemic safeguards such as wearing of face masks will be mostly voluntary and physical distancing will end.

Vaccination has provided a wall of immunity and summer rather than winter is the time to take the plunge, he said.

