As England takes bold steps out of Covid’s shadow, are we too timid or is it safety first?

If England is now a hawk when it comes to casting aside Covid-19 restrictions, then Ireland is seen more as a dove.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared from July 19 in England that a range of pandemic safeguards such as wearing of face masks will be mostly voluntary and physical distancing will end.

Vaccination has provided a wall of immunity and summer rather than winter is the time to take the plunge, he said.

It's in sharp contrast to our more tentative reopening. So are we too faint-hearted in our attempts to live with the virus?

Personal responsibility

Much of what is at the heart of Johnson’s plan, which is very much politically driven, is the idea of personal responsibility. Judge for yourself if you should wear a face mask.

If you are in a crowded place or on a train with other passengers then, it's the right thing to do. We might be suspicious of this approach so early on, but it is one that will power us more as inevitably we move back to indoor hospitality, foreign travel and the return to the workplace. As a country we have been very compliant with lockdown rules, but how would we perform if they became recommendations?

Breaking the link

The success of the UK's vaccination programme has provided much of the steel behind the radical move. However, the more infectious Delta variant could reach 50,000 cases there a day by July 19.

A key message was that the link between rising cases and rate of hospitalisations and deaths while not entirely broken is very much weakened due to vaccination. Here the Cabinet was told today that daily cases could rise to 1,000 a day by the middle of July.

This will inevitably lead to hospitalisations, but the extent of the harm is still not clear. The UK government seems to be willing to say that opening up is justifiable, even if there are more serious cases and deaths. That is a statement the Government here has not articulated.

Protecting the unvaccinated

Younger age groups are now in the majority for catching the virus here and in the UK. It is much less likely to make them very ill, but doctors point out people have been left feeling extremely unwell by the Delta variant.

They may not end up in hospital but there is the risk of Long Covid for a considerable number.

High-stakes gamble

If Ireland was to take a more daring approach and hospitalisations rose significantly, it could risk leaving the health service under pressure.

The NHS may be better able to weather a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations. But hospitals here are still recovering from the slowdown caused by the cyber attack. Waiting lists for non-Covid care escalated in the last lockdown and all of this needs to be part of the equation here in any relaxation of rules. There is a whole backlog of patients who have already suffered delayed treatment.

Forward thinking

Lockdown may have been our ultimate public health defence, but the time spent under severe restrictions was not used well.

It means that it is now July and the country is trying to devise a way to use some formula to allow some form of identity system for indoor pubs and restaurants. Antigen testing experiments are only getting off the ground for concerts.

Creative solutions have been delayed. Next will come the challenges of autumn and winter and there are question marks about how much preparation is being done now in areas like ventilation.

Vaccination progress

Just over half the population is fully vaccinated and 69pc have had a first dose. That's a good record and there is increased momentum behind the roll-out but thousands of people in their 60s are still waiting for a second dose.

At the same time comes news that almost 14,000 people were tested for the virus yesterday, the highest since January 11.

Once again, Ireland will learn much from what happens in the UK in the coming weeks.

It has great scientists and has valuable data to show us some of the way as the Delta variant unfolds.

But it's unlikely we will be able to take the icy plunge England has taken for some time.

