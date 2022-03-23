As Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise, here is how we can protect ourselves

The official mood around the current resurgence of Covid-19 infection continues to be one of concern rather than alarm – for now.

However, the country looks set to endure a few more weeks of rising infections and hospitalisations driven by the BA.2 variant.

This highly transmissible offshoot of Omicron has been described as almost as infectious as measles, the most contagious disease we know of. So how can we protect ourselves before this wave hopefully subsides?

Infection risk

Yesterday’s Covid-19 cases rose to 23,702, including 7,729 people who had a positive PCR test and another 15,973 who took a home antigen test and logged it with the HSE on Monday. Contrast this with the daily total of 6,919 at the end of February before the face-mask mandate ended.

BA.2 is said to be around 30pc more infectious than the original BA.1 form of Omicron that struck us in December and January. Household infection is a particular risk.

Incubation and symptoms

Scientists believe people infected with BA.2 develop symptoms within around two days of infection compared to the previous average of four.

A person is then infectious for around four days. Common symptoms reported in the infected include fatigue, night sweats, scratchy throat, dry cough and muscle ache. Loss of taste and smell were reported less often than in cases of Delta.

But Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy said yesterday she is seeing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, severe sore throat, aches and pains all over, marked nasal and sinus congestion and high temperature.

Her advice to people suffering any of these symptoms is to stay at home. “You are contagious even if it is not Covid-19,” she said.

Also, just one antigen test will not do. People should test themselves daily for three days.

Reducing risk

Wearing a face mask is still a key protection in indoor settings, including public transport and shops and also the workplace depending on your risk assessment.

Trinity College’s Prof Luke O’Neill told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday that vulnerable people should wear an FFP2 mask to protect themselves. We all need to be more mindful of passing it on to others and wear a mask.

Infected people who wear a mask spread it at a lower dose and protect others from severe disease.

Booster shots

The evidence seems to be that the best protection against severe disease is to have a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Its ability to shield a person from infection wanes over time but it is still strong in keeping them from getting very sick.

In the UK, a second booster – a fourth shot – is being offered to the over-75s and vulnerable people. Nursing Homes Ireland is calling for a similar extra dose here as an immunity top-up with 320 nursing home Covid outbreaks currently, although the majority who contract the virus are not getting very sick.

Ending up in hospital

The great dread is to get the virus and be hospitalised. There were 1,338 patients with Covid-19 in hospital yesterday – the highest in over a year. At least half of these patients who were admitted for other illnesses may not be troubled by the virus.

But one of the features of this wave is the proportion of older patients with the virus in hospital. Prof Jack Lambert of the UCD School of Medicine is an infectious disease expert. He said older people with Covid-19 are being admitted not with the lung conditions of previous waves, but with symptoms such as dizziness, dehydration and diarrhoea linked to the infection.

“There are still a lot of complications from Omicron different to the Delta variant,” he said.

These are particularly debilitating for older patients. He wants to see a renewed public information campaign around the wearing of face masks.

Sickest patients

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care rose to 61 yesterday, the highest in over a month. Not all are there because of Covid-19. However, the evidence is that although this virus is less severe, it can have a serious impact on the unvaccinated.

People with very low immune systems remain at risk even if fully jabbed.

Those with two vaccines are less protected than people who are boosted.

Covid-19 patients in hospital can cause huge disruption because of infection control measures which have to be put in place, including the closure of beds. It means a patient in need of cancer surgery may have it postponed.