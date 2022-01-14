Around 114 people a day are being added to public hospital waiting lists

Some 40,600 more public patients are waiting for hospital treatment or to see specialist compared to this time last year with 879,000 people now in some form of queue, including 96,000 children, new figures revealed today.

Around 114 people a day are being added to waiting lists.

Figures show:

• Over 879,000 people on some form of hospital waiting list, including 96,000 children;

• Over 100pc increases in outpatient and inpatient/day case waiting lists at some public hospitals over the past 12 months.

The figures come from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

Prof Alan Irvine, President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA ) said: “More people were waiting for hospital treatment at the end of 2021 than at the start of the year, despite a four-month action plan from Government to address the issue. This is simply not good enough, irrespective of the pressures we are facing during this latest Covid wave…we must give priority to it.”

Some 879,277 people are now on some form of NTPF waiting list, including 96,094 children-an increase of over 40,600 in the past year, or around 114 people added to public hospital waiting lists every single day throughout 2021.

The latest NTPF figures released today reveal the hospitals which saw the highest increases in outpatient waiting lists in 2021 include:

• Cork University Maternity Hospital (101pc)

• Coombe Women’s & Infants Hospital (30pc)

• St John’s Hospital, Limerick (28pc)

• St Columcille’s, Loughlinstown (24pc)

• Cork University Hospital (24pc)

• Mayo University Hospital (22pc)

It said these increases come despite the Government’s four-month waiting list action plan from September to December 2021. The waiting lists in the three categories (outpatients, inpatient/day cases and GI endoscopies) which were targeted in the plan have increased by 8,812 over the past year to 720,056.

The IHCA said "that apparent inroads made towards the end of the year in reducing the outpatient, inpatient/day case and GI endoscopy waiting lists are offset by increases in other lists for planned procedures, pre-admissions and inpatient and outpatient suspensions maintained by the NTPF but not widely publicised, which increased by more than 31,700 (25pc) in 2021 and now total 159,221."

It said that "outpatient suspensions waiting list for example has increased by a shocking 188pc since the first set of figures in this new category were published at the end of January 2021, and now totals 20,009 people. "

The IHCA said "ongoing consultant and bed shortages, both of which are around 40pc below the EU average, combined with the pandemic have resulted in sizeable increases over the past 12 months in inpatient/day case waiting lists, particularly in: Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar (145pc); University Hospital Kerry (79pc); and Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda (63pc).

Doctors are concerned these latest figures still may not account for the true unmet demand for treatment as they do not take account of all those who have postponed their essential care and referrals to acute public hospitals during the pandemic.

They say the impact is becoming more evident through significant increases in the number of emergency presentations of conditions such as cancer and mental health crises over the past year.

Consultants have renewed their call on Government to effectively address the record hospital waiting lists by ending the discrimination introduced in 2012 against consultants appointed after that date, thereby increasing consultant staffing levels and providing the health service with the ability to provide patients with timely access to essential care.

Prof Irvine said: “More people were waiting for hospital treatment at the end of 2021 than at the start of the year, despite a four-month action plan from Government to address the issue. These waiting lists are not being brought under control quick enough and the lack of progress in the past year is really damning."