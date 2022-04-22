Areas with the highest and lowest booster uptake revealed as only a quarter of children under 12 fully vaccinated

The areas with the lowest and highest rates of Covid booster vaccine uptake have been revealed.

The local electoral area with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rate is Bantry, West Cork, at 75pc, while the lowest is found in the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart district in Dublin, with 52pc of over 12s getting a third dose, new figures reveal.

The vaccination statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in 90pc of local electoral areas the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate among the over 12s is greater than 83.9pc of the population.

Also in 90pc of these areas the vaccination uptake rate of 5- to 11-year-olds is less than 23.4pc of the population having two doses. This age group is not eligible for a booster or third vaccine shot

Booster shots from the fully vaccinated population range from 52pc to 75pc.

Some of those who have not had a third dose may still be ineligible because they recently got Covid and must wait, with about 890,000 people falling into this category.

Male workers aged 18-24 years have the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate at 45pc.

Those working in Human Health and Social Work activities had the highest rates of Covid-19 booster vaccination rates at 82pc, while those employed in accommodation and food service activities had the lowest rate at 56pc.

CSO statistician Steven Conroy said the bulletin is based on vaccinations and boosters administered up to March 4, 2022.

"The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are Bantry, West Cork, Blackrock, Co Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin,” he said.

"The Dublin LEAs of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, North Inner City, Ongar and Ballymun-Finglas are among the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates in the country."

The report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight on employment status of records of vaccination from the HSE Vaccine Information System.

Statistician Tim Linehan said: “Covid-19 booster vaccination rates were highest at 82pc in the Human Health and Social Work activities sector, while the lowest rates at 56pc were in the Accommodation and Food Service activities sector. Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is in the EU 14-27 grouping.”

The five areas with the highest uptake were: Stillorgan (73pc), Rathfarnham-Templeogue (73), both in south Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo (74), Blackrock in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (74) and Bantry (75).

The top five areas of lowest uptake are all in Dublin with Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart (52pc) topping the list, followed by Tallaght at 55pc, Dublin’s North Inner City (56), Ongar in Fingal (57) and Ballymun-Finglas (58).

Booster rate for over 12s by local electoral area, from lowest to highest

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Fingal

52

Tallaght South, South Dublin

55

North Inner City, Dublin City

56

Ongar, Fingal

57

Ballymun-Finglas, Dublin City

58

Dundalk-Carlingford, Louth

59

Navan, Meath

59

Buncrana, Donegal

59

Donegal, Donegal

59

South West Inner City, Dublin City

60

Waterford City South, Waterford

61

Carndonagh, Donegal

61

Galway City East, Galway City

61

Portlaoise, Laois

62

Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim

62

Longford, Longford

62

Dundalk South, Louth

62

Drogheda Rural, Louth

62

Swords, Fingal

62

Palmerstown-Fonthill, South Dublin

62

South East Inner City, Dublin City

62

Cork City North West, Cork City

62

Milford, Donegal

62

Letterkenny, Donegal

62

Lifford-Stranorlar, Donegal

62

Carlow, Carlow

63

Ardee, Louth

63

Laytown-Bettystown, Meath

63

Kinnegad, Westmeath

63

Mullingar, Westmeath

63

Balbriggan, Fingal

63

Galway City Central, Galway City

63

Ballymahon, Longford

64

Kells, Meath

64

Trim, Meath

64

Sligo-Strandhill, Sligo

64

Cahir, Tipperary

64

Tramore-Waterford City West, Waterford

64

Athlone, Westmeath

64

Moate, Westmeath

64

Lucan, South Dublin

64

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, Dublin City

64

Artane-Whitehall, Dublin City

64

Kildare, Kildare

64

Clane, Kildare

64

Newbridge, Kildare

64

Tullow, Carlow

65

Manorhamilton, Leitrim

65

Limerick City North, Limerick

65

Granard, Longford

65

Westport, Mayo

65

Ashbourne, Meath

65

Tullamore, Offaly

65

Gorey, Wexford

65

Rush-Lusk, Fingal

65

Dún Laoghaire, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

65

Clondalkin, South Dublin

65

Cabra-Glasnevin, Dublin City

65

Shannon, Clare

65

Cork City North East, Cork City

65

Athy, Kildare

65

Kilkenny, Kilkenny

65

Borris-In-Ossory-Mountmellick, Laois

66

Graiguecullen -Portarlington, Laois

66

Muinebeag, Carlow

66

Ballinamore, Leitrim

66

Limerick City West, Limerick

66

Ratoath, Meath

66

Carrickmacross-Castleblayney, Monaghan

66

Edenderry, Offaly

66

Clonmel, Tipperary

66

Cashel-Tipperary, Tipperary

66

Portlaw-Kilmacthomas, Waterford

66

New Ross, Wexford

66

Enniscorthy, Wexford

66

Baltinglass, Wicklow

66

Castleknock, Fingal

66

Glencullen-Sandyford, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

66

Donaghmede, Dublin City

66

Killaloe, Clare

66

Ennis, Clare

66

Mallow, Cork County

66

Cork City South Central, Cork City

66

Conamara North, Galway County

66

Tuam, Galway County

66

Loughrea, Galway County

66

Killarney, Kerry

66

Castlecomer, Kilkenny

66

Piltown, Kilkenny

66

Limerick City East, Limerick

67

Castlebar, Mayo

67

Boyle, Roscommon

67

Athlone, Roscommon

67

Ballymote-Tobercurry, Sligo

67

Bailieborough-Cootehill, Cavan

67

Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary

67

Thurles, Tipperary

67

Kilmuckridge, Wexford

67

Tallaght Central, South Dublin

67

Midleton, Cork County

67

Cobh, Cork County

67

Ballinasloe, Galway County

67

Athenry-Oranmore, Galway County

67

Gort-Kinvara, Galway County

67

Naas, Kildare

67

Callan-Thomastown, Kilkenny

67

Ballina, Mayo

68

Claremorris, Mayo

68

Swinford, Mayo

68

Monaghan, Monaghan

68

Ballybay-Clones, Monaghan

68

Sligo-Drumcliff, Sligo

68

Cavan-Belturbet, Cavan

68

Dungarvan, Waterford

68

Rosslare, Wexford

68

Wexford, Wexford

68

Greystones, Wicklow

68

Wicklow, Wicklow

68

Arklow, Wicklow

68

Killiney-Shankill, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

68

Firhouse-Bohernabreena, South Dublin

68

Kimmage-Rathmines, Dublin City

68

Kilrush, Clare

68

Conamara South, Galway County

68

Galway City West, Galway City

68

Kenmare, Kerry

68

Maynooth, Kildare

68

Cappamore-Kilmallock, Limerick

69

Roscommon, Roscommon

69

Ballyjamesduff, Cavan

69

Nenagh, Tipperary

69

Waterford City East, Waterford

69

Bray West, Wicklow

69

Pembroke, Dublin City

69

Ennistimon, Clare

69

Fermoy, Cork County

69

Bandon-Kinsale, Cork County

69

Macroom, Cork County

69

Castleisland, Kerry

69

Tralee, Kerry

69

Newcastle West, Limerick

70

Birr, Offaly

70

Roscrea-Templemore, Tipperary

70

Newport, Tipperary

70

Lismore, Waterford

70

Bray East, Wicklow

70

Howth-Malahide, Fingal

70

Kanturk, Cork County

70

Carrigaline, Cork County

70

Skibbereen-West Cork, Cork County

70

Cork City South West, Cork City

70

Celbridge, Kildare

70

Adare-Rathkeale, Limerick

71

Drogheda Urban, Louth

71

Dundrum, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

71

Clontarf, Dublin City

71

Cork City South East, Cork City

71

Glenties, Donegal

71

Listowel, Kerry

71

Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry

71

Leixlip, Kildare

71

Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

73

Rathfarnham-Templeogue, South Dublin

73

Belmullet, Mayo

74

Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

74

Bantry-West Cork, Cork County

75