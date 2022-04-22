Areas with the highest and lowest booster uptake revealed as only a quarter of children under 12 fully vaccinated

Just 23.4pc of 5-11 year olds are fully vaccinated in most areas, the figures also show
The areas with the lowest and highest rates of Covid booster vaccine uptake have been revealed.
The local electoral area with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rate is Bantry, West Cork, at 75pc, while the lowest is found in the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart district in Dublin, with 52pc of over 12s getting a third dose, new figures reveal.
The vaccination statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in 90pc of local electoral areas the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate among the over 12s is greater than 83.9pc of the population.
Also in 90pc of these areas the vaccination uptake rate of 5- to 11-year-olds is less than 23.4pc of the population having two doses. This age group is not eligible for a booster or third vaccine shot
Booster shots from the fully vaccinated population range from 52pc to 75pc.
Some of those who have not had a third dose may still be ineligible because they recently got Covid and must wait, with about 890,000 people falling into this category.
Male workers aged 18-24 years have the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate at 45pc.
Those working in Human Health and Social Work activities had the highest rates of Covid-19 booster vaccination rates at 82pc, while those employed in accommodation and food service activities had the lowest rate at 56pc.
CSO statistician Steven Conroy said the bulletin is based on vaccinations and boosters administered up to March 4, 2022.
"The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are Bantry, West Cork, Blackrock, Co Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin,” he said.
"The Dublin LEAs of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, North Inner City, Ongar and Ballymun-Finglas are among the LEAs with the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates in the country."
The report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight on employment status of records of vaccination from the HSE Vaccine Information System.
Statistician Tim Linehan said: “Covid-19 booster vaccination rates were highest at 82pc in the Human Health and Social Work activities sector, while the lowest rates at 56pc were in the Accommodation and Food Service activities sector. Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is in the EU 14-27 grouping.”
The five areas with the highest uptake were: Stillorgan (73pc), Rathfarnham-Templeogue (73), both in south Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo (74), Blackrock in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (74) and Bantry (75).
The top five areas of lowest uptake are all in Dublin with Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart (52pc) topping the list, followed by Tallaght at 55pc, Dublin’s North Inner City (56), Ongar in Fingal (57) and Ballymun-Finglas (58).
Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Fingal
52
Tallaght South, South Dublin
55
North Inner City, Dublin City
56
Ongar, Fingal
57
Ballymun-Finglas, Dublin City
58
Dundalk-Carlingford, Louth
59
Navan, Meath
59
Buncrana, Donegal
59
Donegal, Donegal
59
South West Inner City, Dublin City
60
Waterford City South, Waterford
61
Carndonagh, Donegal
61
Galway City East, Galway City
61
Portlaoise, Laois
62
Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim
62
Longford, Longford
62
Dundalk South, Louth
62
Drogheda Rural, Louth
62
Swords, Fingal
62
Palmerstown-Fonthill, South Dublin
62
South East Inner City, Dublin City
62
Cork City North West, Cork City
62
Milford, Donegal
62
Letterkenny, Donegal
62
Lifford-Stranorlar, Donegal
62
Carlow, Carlow
63
Ardee, Louth
63
Laytown-Bettystown, Meath
63
Kinnegad, Westmeath
63
Mullingar, Westmeath
63
Balbriggan, Fingal
63
Galway City Central, Galway City
63
Ballymahon, Longford
64
Kells, Meath
64
Trim, Meath
64
Sligo-Strandhill, Sligo
64
Cahir, Tipperary
64
Tramore-Waterford City West, Waterford
64
Athlone, Westmeath
64
Moate, Westmeath
64
Lucan, South Dublin
64
Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, Dublin City
64
Artane-Whitehall, Dublin City
64
Kildare, Kildare
64
Clane, Kildare
64
Newbridge, Kildare
64
Tullow, Carlow
65
Manorhamilton, Leitrim
65
Limerick City North, Limerick
65
Granard, Longford
65
Westport, Mayo
65
Ashbourne, Meath
65
Tullamore, Offaly
65
Gorey, Wexford
65
Rush-Lusk, Fingal
65
Dún Laoghaire, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
65
Clondalkin, South Dublin
65
Cabra-Glasnevin, Dublin City
65
Shannon, Clare
65
Cork City North East, Cork City
65
Athy, Kildare
65
Kilkenny, Kilkenny
65
Borris-In-Ossory-Mountmellick, Laois
66
Graiguecullen -Portarlington, Laois
66
Muinebeag, Carlow
66
Ballinamore, Leitrim
66
Limerick City West, Limerick
66
Ratoath, Meath
66
Carrickmacross-Castleblayney, Monaghan
66
Edenderry, Offaly
66
Clonmel, Tipperary
66
Cashel-Tipperary, Tipperary
66
Portlaw-Kilmacthomas, Waterford
66
New Ross, Wexford
66
Enniscorthy, Wexford
66
Baltinglass, Wicklow
66
Castleknock, Fingal
66
Glencullen-Sandyford, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
66
Donaghmede, Dublin City
66
Killaloe, Clare
66
Ennis, Clare
66
Mallow, Cork County
66
Cork City South Central, Cork City
66
Conamara North, Galway County
66
Tuam, Galway County
66
Loughrea, Galway County
66
Killarney, Kerry
66
Castlecomer, Kilkenny
66
Piltown, Kilkenny
66
Limerick City East, Limerick
67
Castlebar, Mayo
67
Boyle, Roscommon
67
Athlone, Roscommon
67
Ballymote-Tobercurry, Sligo
67
Bailieborough-Cootehill, Cavan
67
Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary
67
Thurles, Tipperary
67
Kilmuckridge, Wexford
67
Tallaght Central, South Dublin
67
Midleton, Cork County
67
Cobh, Cork County
67
Ballinasloe, Galway County
67
Athenry-Oranmore, Galway County
67
Gort-Kinvara, Galway County
67
Naas, Kildare
67
Callan-Thomastown, Kilkenny
67
Ballina, Mayo
68
Claremorris, Mayo
68
Swinford, Mayo
68
Monaghan, Monaghan
68
Ballybay-Clones, Monaghan
68
Sligo-Drumcliff, Sligo
68
Cavan-Belturbet, Cavan
68
Dungarvan, Waterford
68
Rosslare, Wexford
68
Wexford, Wexford
68
Greystones, Wicklow
68
Wicklow, Wicklow
68
Arklow, Wicklow
68
Killiney-Shankill, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
68
Firhouse-Bohernabreena, South Dublin
68
Kimmage-Rathmines, Dublin City
68
Kilrush, Clare
68
Conamara South, Galway County
68
Galway City West, Galway City
68
Kenmare, Kerry
68
Maynooth, Kildare
68
Cappamore-Kilmallock, Limerick
69
Roscommon, Roscommon
69
Ballyjamesduff, Cavan
69
Nenagh, Tipperary
69
Waterford City East, Waterford
69
Bray West, Wicklow
69
Pembroke, Dublin City
69
Ennistimon, Clare
69
Fermoy, Cork County
69
Bandon-Kinsale, Cork County
69
Macroom, Cork County
69
Castleisland, Kerry
69
Tralee, Kerry
69
Newcastle West, Limerick
70
Birr, Offaly
70
Roscrea-Templemore, Tipperary
70
Newport, Tipperary
70
Lismore, Waterford
70
Bray East, Wicklow
70
Howth-Malahide, Fingal
70
Kanturk, Cork County
70
Carrigaline, Cork County
70
Skibbereen-West Cork, Cork County
70
Cork City South West, Cork City
70
Celbridge, Kildare
70
Adare-Rathkeale, Limerick
71
Drogheda Urban, Louth
71
Dundrum, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
71
Clontarf, Dublin City
71
Cork City South East, Cork City
71
Glenties, Donegal
71
Listowel, Kerry
71
Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry
71
Leixlip, Kildare
71
Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
73
Rathfarnham-Templeogue, South Dublin
73
Belmullet, Mayo
74
Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
74
Bantry-West Cork, Cork County
75