Appeal for witnesses after robbery of cash-in-transit van

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the robbery of a Cash in Transit van this afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the robbery of a Cash in Transit van this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2pm today when the black CIT was collecting cash from a business on Main Street in Clongriffin, Dublin.

The van was unoccupied and a white Ford Transit van (08 D registration) with a full roof rack pulled up alongside the CIT vehicle. It is understood that three people were in the white van and one of them climbed onto the roof of their vehicle, jumping onto the roof of the CIT van and then cut a lock to enter it.

He then drover off in the CIT van, followed by the white Transit. Both vehicles were found a short distance away at Railway Court in Clongriffin, the white transit had been set on fire, the contents of the CIT van had been stolen and an attempt had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 1.30pm and 2.30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Railway Court, Clongriffin today. Gardai have said that the suspects probably used a different mode of transport to flee.

They are also asking who may have been at Clongriffin Railway Station and noticed any suspicious activity and for any person who may have been driving in the Clongriffin area and has dash cam footage, to check it. Witnesses or anyone with information, are urged to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors