Antigen tests detect just half of positive Covid-19 cases in asymptomatic patients, HSE study finds 

Single antigen tests are not recommended for testing Covid-19 in asymptomatic people as a “significant proportion” of positive cases would be missed, a HSE study has found.

The review, which was conducted by the HSE Covid-19 antigen testing working group, found that one antigen test with asymptomatic people detected just 52pc of positive cases compared to a PCR test.

However, it picked up 80pc of positive cases of symptomatic people - those who had strongly positive PCR tests.

The working group also noted that rapid antigen tests are ‘specific’ in picking up positive cases – meaning that when it detects a positive it is almost always a real positive.

Read More





Read More

"The antigen test assessed detects about half of the asymptomatic people who are PCR positive when the samples were self-collected under supervision and the testing was performed by trained scientists,” the report says.

"The test detected about four out of five asymptomatic people who are strongly positive on PCR, and likely to be infectious.

"This project did not look at how antigen tests perform when they are used by people who have limited training in carrying out tests.

"However, there is other evidence that kits do not perform as well when used by people with limited training compared with trained scientists.”

As a result, the working group recommends that because people with a low level of the virus, like the ones the antigen tests mightn't pick up, are still infectious, “testing systems that detect the virus at the lowest possible level are generally preferred.”

The report added: “A single ADT [antigen test], even under optimal conditions of use, will not detect a significant proportion of people who would be identified by RT-PCR as infected and potentially infectious for others.

"On that basis it is not recommended as a single stand-alone test and is not the preferred method to maximise detection of infected or infectious people.”

PCR is the standard test currently used by the HSE. Whereas the results of antigen tests can be given within minutes, PCR swabs must be sent to a lab for analysis.

There have been calls from some quarters, such as the travel industry, to deploy the rapid antigen tests in order to allow travellers to get results and allow them to travel much faster than a PCR test. However, Nphet members including chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan oppose the use of the tests as they say they are not accurate enough.

The HSE said there is a place for antigen testing with people who are symptomatic and that there is a wide variation in sensitivity among the tests so recommendations cannot be applied to all antigen tests.

It recommends that antigen testing can be used for symptomatic people while they are waiting for a PCR test. This is the system that has been used in certain workplaces such as meat plants.

It also noted that “there may be other settings in which a test that detects some infected or infectious people that would otherwise go undetected can be useful.”

Read More



