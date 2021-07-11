Antigen tests could be used to help ‘huge increase’ of Covid-19 testing demand ‘certain’ to come- HSE boss Paul Reid

Antigen tests could be used to help future demand as HSE boss Paul Reid said “it’s certain” there will be a “huge increase” in the number of people presenting for testing.

Mr Reid said from looking at how the UK has been affected by the Delta variant, there’s no doubt that Ireland will see a similar pattern of more people needing to be tested for Covid-19.

To help curb the increase, Mr Reid said the HSE is considering a number of new procedures- including using antigen testing for outbreaks and also for close contacts.

"While it’s uncertain about hospitalisations what is certain, and we’re talking to the UK and they’re seeing a huge increase in testing, and we’re seeing it too,” the HSE chief executive said today on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week.

“Thankfully, they are not showing to the same positivity level.

“We are planning on using antigen testing for outbreaks and potentially also for close contacts. In the UK they’re using some self swabbing in centres.

"So we are looking at a whole range of initiatives and we are planning.”

Although Mr Reid said the HSE is looking at the UK for ideas on testing, he said he does not agree with England’s ‘freedom day’ on July 19 where nearly all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

"On the extreme end of it what’s happening in the UK we would have huge concerns the way they have gone about it,” he said.

"It has been described by 200 scientists in the UK as unethical and illogical, because there's real fear of the impact it will have on young people, children, schools, and areas of higher social deprivation.

"So I think what the Government is doing here is a more planned and pragmatic approach and we would welcome it, but again urge the public to be really careful over the coming weeks.”

As the guidelines on how many weeks are needed between AstraZeneca doses have changed, many over 60’s are finally beginning to receive their second jab.

Mr Reid said there are still 100,000 people over the age of 60 waiting to receive their second jab of AstraZeneca, and that he hopes these will be completed “at the end of next week, and into the start of the week after at the latest.”

For those opting for a vaccine through the HSE portal, he hopes those aged in their 30s will receive their first dose in July, those aged 25-29 in early August and the 20 to 24-year-olds in mid August.



