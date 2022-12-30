| 11°C Dublin

Antibiotics shortage: Parents with sick children forced to trawl several pharmacies in desperate search for medicine amid scarcity

Amoxicillin antibiotics are among the medicines in short supply. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Amoxicillin antibiotics are among the medicines in short supply. Photo: Getty Images

Laura Lynott

Parents have been frantically searching for scarce antibiotics for sick children, with calls from pharmacists for a measure to be introduced to allow them to offer alternatives as a matter of “urgency”.

According to the Irish Patients’ Association (IPA), parents have been forced to drive to up to four chemists during the festive period, to try to find vital antibiotics.

