Antibiotics shortage: Parents with sick children forced to trawl several pharmacies in desperate search for medicine amid scarcity

Parents have been frantically searching for scarce antibiotics for sick children, with calls from pharmacists for a measure to be introduced to allow them to offer alternatives as a matter of “urgency”.

According to the Irish Patients’ Association (IPA), parents have been forced to drive to up to four chemists during the festive period, to try to find vital antibiotics.

The situation has arisen against a backdrop of increasing flu and RSV levels and as the country faces a shortage of some medicines.

The IPA said an antibiotic used to treat strep throat, Calvepen, was now in short supply. The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) reported that Amoxicillin, an antibiotic to treat bacterial infections, had also been in short supply.

Kathy Maher, chair of the IPU Contractors Committee, said the Serious Shortage Protocol, active in the UK and introduced to deal with drug shortages, must be rolled out here to deal with the crisis.

“That policy allows pharmacists to switch between medicines, without the need to send the person elsewhere or back to the supplier, their GP,” Ms Maher said.

“This should be introduced urgently in the next few days. Pharmacists are at the coalface. I work in rural Meath. If the parents can’t access the antibiotics on the prescription here in Duleek, they have to drive for miles. But just because we don’t have an antibiotic on the prescription doesn’t mean we don’t have an alternative.

"But right now I’d have to contact the prescriber, the GP, who’s already under pressure. The GPs are too busy without us phoning them.

“We urgently need a legislative framework to offer alternatives. Pharmacists know how to do this clinically.

“The IPU has spoken to the Department of Health. We are there to help them draft the framework quickly.”

Parent Carmel Cantwell, from Rochestown, Co Cork, said she found it very difficult to get an urgent GP appointment for a seven-year-old sick child. When she was prescribed penicillin for the boy, who had a very high temperature, she was told there was a shortage.

“The doctor could see that my son had white spots at the back of his throat and prescribed penicillin. She rang through to the pharmacy,” Ms Cantwell said.

“I drove to the pharmacy, who told me there was a manufacturing shortage of penicillin and he would have to speak to the doctor to prescribe an alternative antibiotic.

“He couldn’t get through to the doctor, so asked me to go home with the child, who had a temperature of 103F (39.4C).

“I got a call from the pharmacist a couple of hours later to say that the prescription was ready. I collected the prescription of Cefalexin and started giving it to the child immediately. He was much improved the next day.”

Ms Cantwell said the entire process was “inefficient, frustrating and worrying”. She said she’d never encountered the problem previously and “I just thought to myself, ‘God, this is Ireland in 2022’.”

Ms Maher said pharmacists had the clinical skills to prescribe and the protocol to allow them to do so was now a necessity.

“The next four to six weeks in terms of infections will be dramatic, with ongoing supplies challenging,” Ms Maher said.

Stephen McMahon, of the IPA, said: “There are parents driving around two to four pharmacies, trying to get supplies. In the meantime, infants and children with infections, have temperatures, and parents are worried, especially first-time mothers and fathers.

“The issue has been flagged and was being investigated by the European Medicines Agency earlier this month.”

The Department of Health said in a statement: “The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), via the Medicines Shortages Framework. have responsibility for coordinating the management of human medicine shortages on the Irish market on behalf of the Minister. This Framework, which outlines a pragmatic and collaborative approach to handling medicines shortages involving a wide range of stakeholders within the medicine supply chain, including the marketing authorisation holders.

"The HPRA engages with stakeholders to coordinate actions and share information to prevent or mitigate the impact of medicine shortages when they occur. The HPRA is aware of the current situation regarding shortages of antibiotics and is in constant engagement with all stakeholders including manufacturers and wholesalers to ensure mechanisms are in place to ensure equitable distribution of antibiotics. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has taken a coordination role in the shortages impacting the EU and is currently liaising directly with major suppliers to increase production of antibiotics in short supply. As is the case in all shortages, the EMA and the HPRA continue to offer regulatory flexibility where at all possible to increase supply to the Irish market. This has resulted in multiple batches of paediatric antibiotics being approved by the HPRA for use in the State in recent weeks.

“The HPRA publishes a list of medicines currently in short supply on its website with the reason for the shortage and expected dates for the return of supply. The information is available to assist healthcare professionals in managing medicine shortages when they arise and reduce their impact on patients. The information relating to shortages on the HPRA website is dynamic and changes depending on the current information the HPRA has to hand, including removal from the list when a shortage has been resolved.

“In the case of medicines used most often in Ireland, there are typically multiple forms, strengths, brands, and generic medicines available from various sources. In the event that there are some supply issues for individual medicines, alternative options such as alternative strengths, brands, and generic medicines will usually be available to ensure continuity of treatment. In some cases where the medicine originally prescribed for the patient is unavailable, patients may be switched to a suitable therapeutic alternative following appropriate consultation with a healthcare professional.

“A Serious Shortage Protocol (SSP) in the UK enables community pharmacists, in the event of a serious shortage of a prescription controlled medicinal product to supply in accordance with the specific protocol, rather than supply in accordance with a prescription, without directing the patient back to the prescriber. The majority of the 17 SSPs issued to date have not involved therapeutic substitution.

“In Ireland the Health (Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods) Act 2013 introduced generic substitution and reference pricing for groups of interchangeable medicinal products, and this allows pharmacists to dispense a less costly medicine than that prescribed, provided that the less costly medicine falls within the same group of interchangeable medicinal products. While primarily introduced to reduce health care expenditure in Ireland it gives effect and authority to change a named product to a generic interchangeable version, provided it is therapeutically appropriate. Pharmacists in Ireland thus already use their professional competency to do many of the activities that the SSP in the UK enables. For example, if a 1000mg tablet is short, they can switch to a generic or provide two 500mg tablets. Pharmacists can already generically switch without having an SSP.

“The Department of Health continues to keep the matter under review.

“As is the case with all medicines shortages the Department of Health asks that prescribers and patients’ pharmacists continue to work closely together to ensure that patients’ needs are met, and that patients have access to clinically appropriate treatments. Close liaison between prescribers and pharmacists is essential for best patient care especially during periods of supply chain disruption. We recognise the value for patients of this close working relationship in bringing a positive outcome for patients.”