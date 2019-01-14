Anti-abortion picket at clinic that received nuisance calls

An anti-abortion group picketed a health clinic which is providing termination services in the south-east of the country over the weekend.

An anti-abortion group picketed a health clinic which is providing termination services in the south-east of the country over the weekend.

The Health Clinic, in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, is so far the only clinic providing medical terminations in the adjoining counties of Carlow and Kilkenny.

The group started its protest outside the clinic at 11am on Saturday.

Local gardaí have been monitoring the situation.

Separately, it is understood the highly respected and long-established clinic, which has two GPs working there, received a number of nuisance calls on Friday from people opposed to the provision of abortion pills.

It's understood the calls caused some upset to staff and gardaí were notified.

It is believed ongoing issues in setting up the service in St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny are delaying the implementation of abortion services to the wider areas of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Laois.

More than 600,000 people live in the south-east.

The picket is the third known protest since termination services became legal in the State. The first occurred just three days after New Year's Day in Galway, and the second last week in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Of the 3,500 GPs in the country, just over 200 have signed up to providing the services.

Nine maternity hospitals are currently offering surgical terminations in Dublin, Mullingar, Drogheda, Castlebar, Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

Irish Independent