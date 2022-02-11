Anti-abortion protesters say ‘divine providence’ led them to gather to pray at hospital on day of terminations

“Divine providence” led to anti-abortion campaigners gathering to pray outside a Limerick maternity hospital on days when terminations were being carried out, a member of the group said.

It was claimed in the Dáil on Wednesday that activists had been “obtaining information about dates and times of appointments for terminations so they can harass women”.

The Limerick anti-abortion group has denied this, and said they had been gathering outside the hospital every Wednesday for months.

Antoinette Fitzgibbon said she usually would say the rosary on the public path outside of the hospital grounds and that she had “never harassed anybody”. She said if pedestrians were passing, the group usually “lowers the tone” of the rosary.

Read More

“If Wednesday happens to be the day that they do the abortions, then it’s divine providence that that’s the day that we happen to be there. And I should say, it’s a good kind of divine providence,” Ms Fitzgibbon said. “And I have a feeling Wednesday will continue to be the day that we are there.”

Ms Fitzgibbon said she was concerned about attempts to ban protests or so-called anti-abortion “vigils” outside maternity hospitals, which she said would be removing her rights. The last government vowed to legislate for “safe-access zones”, which would ban demonstrations outside clinics and hospitals that provide abortion services, but a bill was never brought forward.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he is also “fully committed” to passing such a law. Labour TD Ivana Bacik asked why there had been a “serious delay” in bringing forward safe-access zones.

“There is an extremely troubling report from Together for Safety that anti-choice activists have been obtaining information about dates and times of appointments for terminations so they can harass women,” Ms Bacik told the Dáil on Wednesday.

“This is a very serious report and I again raise the urgency of providing this important legislation to protect women and healthcare providers.”

A spokesman for UL hospital group said “​​the safety of women attending our services is our highest priority”.

“We will support any woman who has experienced difficulty in accessing our services in making a complaint through our complaints process,” he said.

A HSE spokeswoman said it had “an ethical requirement” to observe the confidentiality of patients and medical appointments “cannot be shared with anyone other than the person attending”.