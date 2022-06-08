Another child has been diagnosed with a probable case of a mystery form of serious hepatitis bringing the number of cases here to 13 so far.

Since March, some 13 probable cases of children with hepatitis of unknown cause have been identified in Ireland and a small number of children are under investigation.

One child has died and two have needed liver transplants.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said this number of thirteen is more than would usually be expected over this period of time. The children affected have no links to the other children involved.

To date no single virus has been identified in all cases. Investigations are currently ongoing to identify the cause of these illnesses.

There are hopes that these cases may have peaked.

All probable cases are in children between the ages of 1 and 12 years of age and all have been hospitalised. Two children have received a liver transplant and there has been one death associated with this disease.

In the UK, health authorities have also reported an increase in hepatitis of unknown cause in children. Investigations are underway in the UK to determine the cause of the illness. Information gathered thus far from the UK investigations suggest that the recent cases of hepatitis may be linked to adenovirus infection, however this theory is still under investigation. The Irish cases have no links to the UK cases, and only one had a recent travel history to the UK before onset of symptoms.

The common viruses that cause hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, and E) have not been detected in any of the cases. One area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus, a common cause of childhood and adult illnesses typically causing mild cold- or flu-like illness, or diarrhoea. Adenovirus infections rarely cause hepatitis.

Other possible causes such as another infection (including COVID-19) or something in the environment are also being investigated. In Ireland, as in other countries, investigations are underway to determine if current or prior Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of this disease in some children.

Parents are advised to go to their GP if their child develops symptoms of hepatitis. Symptoms of hepatitis can include:

Pale, grey-coloured poo (stools)

Dark urine

Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

If their child has any of these three symptoms, they should contact their GP without delay. The GP will assess the child and refer on for further assessment as indicated.

Other symptoms include: