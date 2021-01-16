Anger grows over early vaccinations for workers in private hospitals

Paul Reid of the HSE is not happy with the development. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There is growing anger over the vaccination of staff in private hospitals and clinics ahead of frontline public healthcare workers.

Private healthcare nurses and doctors have been vaccinated in the last week under the HSE’s National Vaccination Programme.

Meanwhile, public healthcare workers have been forced to beg the Government for vaccines as Covid ravages hospital wards.

Public hospitals have been treating the vast majority of the record number of new coronavirus cases.

Under a recent Government deal, private hospitals said they would allow just 30pc of their wards to be used to treat non-Covid patients.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is refusing to address the controversy despite the public healthcare service facing its biggest crisis since the start of the pandemic.

Read More

Yesterday, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it is “scandalous and completely wrong” that private healthcare staff are being vaccinated ahead of public nurses and doctors who are dealing with rocketing numbers of Covid cases everyday.

In an extraordinary development, nurses in Nenagh Hospital, Co Tipperary, published a video online in which they pleaded with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Donnelly to tell them why they had not yet been vaccinated.

In the video, Nenagh Clinical Nurse Manager, Louise Morgan Walsh said: “We are so angry, we are scared, we are afraid. We can see our co-workers going down with Covid and becoming very ill.”

This comes as it emerged that nurses and doctors in the exclusive Hermitage Medical Clinic in Dublin have been vaccinated.

The Hermitage said 200 staff were vaccinated in line with the HSE’s plan to prioritise those who are working in acute settings caring for patients.

It has been reported that staff in the Bon Secours private hospital group have also been vaccinated.

Staff in the Beacon Hospital in Dublin were also given vaccines as the facility is being used as a vaccination centre for healthcare workers.

The Beacon stated that it is not charging the HSE for use of its “state-of-the-art” vaccination centre and added that staff volunteered to administer the vaccine.

However, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said he is concerned that the Denis O’Brien-owned Beacon was chosen as a vaccine centre after the hospital refused to sign a deal which would see some of their bed capacity taken over by the State to deal with the significant surge in Covid cases.

Mr Reid is understood to be furious that he was blindsided by news that the Beacon was to be used after the HSE announced it.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested the deal may be reviewed if there was a review clause in the contract.

However, there is no review clause.

Mr Varadkar said designating the Beacon as a vaccination centre is “at odds” with the hospital’s refusal to sign an agreement that

would give the HSE extra capacity.

Fine Gael Seanad leader Regina Doherty said it is “disrespectful” that Mr Donnelly is refusing to publicly address the issue. She added that the Beacon deal should be reversed.

A HSE spokesperson said: “The programme of vaccinating frontline healthcare workers against Covid-19 makes no distinction between them, whether they work in the community or in hospitals or in private or public healthcare.”

Read More

Irish Independent