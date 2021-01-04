Anger grows among medical professionals at delay in offering frontline staff Covid-19 vaccine

The Government has been criticised over the speed of the roll-out of its vaccination plan. Photo: Andrew Milligan

GPs and practice nurses are expressing growing concern at the failure of the HSE to say when they will get the Covid-19 vaccine, despite being on the frontline in the battle against the growing spread of the virus.

Dr Ruairi Hanley – a GP in Navan, Co Meath – said he had been moved to write a strongly-worded letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the delay.

He said that they were told the vaccination schedule for healthcare workers will "evolve" over the next few weeks as "we confirm further deliveries" of vaccine.

“We are assured that our leaders will be informed and that we are a priority for this early phase,” he wrote.

“This is very far from reassuring. Clearly the authorities know, or should know, how many vaccines they will be receiving in the coming weeks.

“The roll-out for GPs and the mechanisms for administering vaccine to GPs – Do we go to hospital? Do the teams come to us? Do we administer the shots to each other? – should have been agreed and arranged months ago.

“That either has not happened or we are simply not being told. We are being given a vague assurance – not a plan – not a timetable, instead a promised ‘evolution’ of a plan.

“As the state currently appears unable to provide any clear time frame for GPs to be immunised I would recommend that those of us working in border counties (the worst affected parts of the country) approach the authorities in Northern Ireland with an appeal to be vaccinated by them.

“They are already far ahead of us in the vaccine process and have today approved the Oxford vaccine while the EMA dithers and the HSE left the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for days.”

Dr Hanley said in the weeks ahead the gap between the two jurisdictions on this island, in terms of vaccination delivery, will become more and more obvious.

“No amount of photographs will alter that reality,” he added.

He said that “if our own nation is incapable of protecting its frontline workers in a timely fashion then frankly, to protect ourselves, our patients, our staff and our families, I feel we have a duty to ask the North for help, especially in the context of exponential growth of case numbers in border areas.

“It would be very easy for colleagues in Donegal to drive to Derry for their vaccine, likewise those of us in Louth could go to Newry. If the North were willing, any such plan could be expanded to cover larger groups of frontline staff. I would appreciate your assistance in any approach to the Northern authorities on this urgent matter.”

In a message to GPs over the weekend the Irish College of General Practitioners said: “We are aware of concerns being expressed by GPs regarding the lack of confirmed timelines for the vaccination of GPs and their staff.

“We wish to reassure that we are actively engaging along with our Irish Medical Organisation colleagues with all relevant authorities to confirm the roll-out of the vaccination to GP practices. Further updates will be provided as the week progresses.”

Around 20,000 doses of the vaccine are due to be administered this week, most of which will be offered to residents and staff of nursing homes, beginning today. The rest is to go to staff in hospitals.

It is expected 41,000 more doses will be delivered this week but more than half will have to be put on hold to be administered as a second dose to those who already received a first jab.

