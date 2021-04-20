Analysis estimates 3,200 excess deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

Bright lights at the end the hospital corridor. The concept of life and death.

An analysis of death notices on RIP.ie has estimated there have been in excess of 3,200 deaths from Covid-19 across the country.

The research, conducted by Maynooth University and the University of Limerick, indicates that 3,200 more people died in the State between March 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021, than would have died in a typical 12-month period in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported 4,847 coronavirus-related fatalities in the Republic of Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, of these deaths a person may have died with Covid-19 - but the virus may not have been responsible for their death.

This new analysis aims to reveal early indications of how many people died directly from the virus, as official statistics may take up to two years.

The analysis, which was revealed on RTÉ’s Prime Time, represents a 10pc increase in deaths than normal in a year.

Dr Gerard McCarthy, one of the leaders of the research, told the programme that there is a need to be cautious with comparing this new analysis and what the Department of Health has reported, but that it could suggest one in four people who died with coronavirus may have died anyway.

The biggest increase in death notices on the website was during March and April 2020 and January and February 2021 - which was when the two biggest spikes of Covid-19 in the country occurred.

Around 1,300 more people than expected died during this first spike, according to the analysis.

Monaghan and Cavan were the worst affected counties over the 12-month period, with 30pc more deaths reported on the site than the previous year.

Online Editors